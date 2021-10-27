Left Menu

World Athletics approves three Russians to compete internationally as neutral athletes

The World Athletics on Wednesday approved the applications of three Russians to compete internationally as neutral athletes in 2021 while the Russian national federation (RusAF) remains suspended.

ANI | Monte-Carlo | Updated: 27-10-2021 21:22 IST
The World Athletics on Wednesday approved the applications of three Russians to compete internationally as neutral athletes in 2021 while the Russian national federation (RusAF) remains suspended. The World Athletics Doping Review Board agreed that the applications of three Russian athletes have met the exceptional eligibility criteria to compete in international competition as neutral athletes in 2021 under Eligibility Rule 3.2.

These three athletes have met the exceptional eligibility criteria for 2021: Stepan Kiselev (marathon), Anna Minullina (3000m), and Vladyslav Podzvezdov (800m-1500m). A total of 150 Russian athletes have so far been declared eligible to compete as authorised neutral athletes in 2021. Five applications have been rejected.

The World Athletics Council approved the reinstatement of the authorised neutral athlete (ANA) programme for clean athletes from Russia in March 2021, following the approval of the RusAF Reinstatement Plan. There is no cap on the number of Russian athletes who may compete at international competitions in 2021 (outside of the Olympic Games and other championships), provided they have ANA status.

"However, the Council agreed that for the remainder of 2021, no more than 10 Russian athletes will be granted eligibility to compete as authorised neutral athletes at any championship competition," release by World Athletics stated. RusAF may choose which 10 athletes are able to compete from those who have been granted ANA status, but it must prioritise the selection of athletes who are in the International Registered Testing Pool.

The participation of all athletes granted ANA status is still subject to formalities under World Athletics Rules being completed (which could, in some cases, include additional testing) and to acceptance of their entries by individual meeting organisers. (ANI)

