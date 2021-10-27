Sports News Roundup: Lakers, without LeBron, edge Spurs in OT; Braves beat Astros 6-2 to win Game One of World Series and more

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

Baseball-Cleveland team is sued over Guardians name change by roller derby team

Major League Baseball's Cleveland Indians, which is changing its name to the Guardians, was sued for trademark infringement on Wednesday by a local roller derby team also named the Guardians. The lawsuit was filed three months after the Indians announced it would change its name https://www.reuters.com/business/media-telecom/cleveland-baseball-team-change-name-guardians-2021-07-23 following the 2021 season in response to years of pressure from Native American groups and human rights activists that viewed the Indians name used since 1915 as racist and degrading.

Olympics-Norway forecast to top medals table for second successive Winter Games

Norway will top the medals table for the second successive Winter Games in Beijing in February with the Russian Olympic Committee (ROC) in second place, according to a projection by Nielsen's Gracenote. The Norwegians, who won 14 gold and a record 39 medals in all on the back of dominant performances in cross-country skiing and biathlon in Pyeongchang, are forecast to raise those tallies to an imposing 22 gold and 44 total medals.

Heads of Ukraine anti-doping body resign after WADA charges

The heads of Ukraine's national anti-doping organisation (NADC) resigned on Wednesday after being accused of violating international standards, the Ukrainian sports minister said. The World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) this week said it had evidence that the Ukrainian agency had violated doping sample collection rules by effectively warning athletes in advance of future tests.

Olympics-Tokyo experience reassures Australia for Beijing

Australia's Chef de Mission for the Winter Olympics says the experience of the Tokyo Summer Games has reassured him that the health protocols in place in Beijing will keep his athletes safe. Beijing marked the 100-day countdown to the Games on Wednesday with the city's vice mayor Zhang Jiandong expressing his confidence that epidemic control measures would work even as China continues to battle COVID-19 flare-ups.

Factbox-Key issues as Beijing marks 100 days until Winter Olympics

The Chinese capital will become the first city to stage both the Summer and Winter Olympics when Beijing 2022 begins in 100 days in a "closed-loop" and without international spectators, as China maintains what are among the world's most stringent COVID-19 protocols. Despite the challenges, there has been little doubt that the Winter Games will take place on schedule, in contrast to Tokyo's 2020 Summer Games, which were delayed by a year and held this past July and August in venues that were largely devoid of fans due to the pandemic.

NBA roundup: Lakers, without LeBron, edge Spurs in OT

Anthony Davis racked up 35 points and grabbed 17 rebounds, Russell Westbrook added 33 points and 10 rebounds, and the pair hit the final two baskets of the game to lift the visiting Los Angeles Lakers to a 125-121 overtime win over the San Antonio Spurs on Tuesday. Playing without LeBron James, who was ruled out hours before the game due to right ankle soreness, the Lakers pulled out to a six-point lead in the extra period before San Antonio rallied to tie the game at 121.

Olympics-Russian Olympic chief says young unvaccinated athletes not expected to quarantine

Russia's Olympic Committee chief said on Wednesday he did not expect minors in the country's Olympic team to be subjected to three weeks of quarantine if they are unable to get vaccinated against COVID-19 before next year's Beijing Winter Games. China, where measures to tackle COVID-19 are among the strictest in the world, requires athletes and team officials to be vaccinated to avoid 21 days in quarantine ahead of the Games, which run from Feb. 4 to Feb. 20. Some exceptions for medical reasons can granted on a case-by-case basis.

Motor racing-Rosberg says motorsport can help tackle climate change

Retired Formula One champion Nico Rosberg says motorsport has a positive role to play as the world seeks to combat climate change. The 36-year-old German, who spent much of his career flying around the world to race cars powered by fossil fuels before quitting in 2016, now promotes green technology and sustainability as an eco-entrepreneur.

Baseball-Braves beat Astros 6-2 to win Game One of World Series

Atlanta scored five runs over the first three innings and pitcher AJ Minter was sharp in relief of the injured Charlie Morton as the Braves took Game One of the World Series 6-2 on Tuesday. The game could not have started any better for the visitors when leadoff hitter Jorge Soler smashed a home run over the left field fence for a 1-0 Braves lead.

Baseball-Bittersweet victory for Braves in World Series opener after Morton injury

Atlanta got the result they wanted with a 6-2 win over Houston in Game One of the World Series on Tuesday but were left reeling from the loss of ace Charlie Morton, who suffered a fractured right fibula in the second inning. Morton was injured after a being hit on the leg by a comebacker from Astros first baseman Yuli Gurriel but managed to throw 16 more pitches before taking himself out of the game.

