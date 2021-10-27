Left Menu

Namibia beat Scotland by four wickets

PTI | Abudhabi | Updated: 27-10-2021 22:57 IST
Namibia defeated Scotland by four wickets in a Super 12 match of the ICC World Cup here on Wednesday.

Opting to bowl, Namibia first restricted Scotland to 109 for eight and then chased down the target in 19.1 overs.

JJ Smit remained not out on 32, while Craig Williams made 23.

Earlier, Michael Leask top-scored for Scotland with a 27-ball 44, while Chris Greaces made 25.

Ruben Trumpelmann was the best bowler for Namibia with figures of three for 17, while Jan Flrylinck (2/10) picked up two wickets.

Brief Scores: Scotland: 109 for 8 in 20 overs (Michael Leask 44; Ruben Trumpelmann 3/17). Namibia: 115 for 6 in 19.1 overs JJ Smit 32 not out; Michael Leask 2/12).

