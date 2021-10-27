Left Menu

Ganguly to relinquish ATKMB role to avoid conflict of interest

BCCI president Sourav Ganguly, who also holds the post of director at ATK Mohun Bagan, has decided to step down from the position in the Indian Super League franchise to avoid any potential conflict of interest.The development comes days after Kolkata-based corporate giant RP Sanjiv Goenka Group won the bid for the Lucknow IPL franchise for a record sum of Rs 7,090 crore.

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 27-10-2021 23:10 IST | Created: 27-10-2021 23:08 IST
Ganguly to relinquish ATKMB role to avoid conflict of interest
BCCI president Sourav Ganguly, who also holds the post of director at ATK Mohun Bagan, has decided to step down from the position in the Indian Super League franchise to avoid any potential conflict of interest.

The development comes days after Kolkata-based corporate giant RP Sanjiv Goenka Group won the bid for the Lucknow IPL franchise for a record sum of Rs 7,090 crore.

''Well, I think he is going to step down from Mohun Bagan completely. I think today. It is for Sourav to make the announcement. I mean, sorry. I think I pre-empted it,'' Goenka told CNBC-TV 18.

The former India captain has learnt to have initiated the process of relinquishing his role from ATKMB, the city-based heavyweights where he also has a stake.

The conflict of interest rule as per the BCCI constitution states: ''When the BCCI, a Member, the IPL or a Franchisee enter into contractual arrangements with entities in which the individual concerned or his/her relative, partner or close associate has an interest. ''This is to include cases where family members, partners or close associates are in position that may, or may be seen to compromise as individual's participation, performance and discharge of roles.'' Ganguly had in the past was dragged into conflict of interest controversy when in 2019 he was the president of Cricket Association of Bengal and an advisor with Delhi Capitals.

