Cricket-Trumpelmann shines as Namibia edge Scotland in T20 World Cup

Reuters | Updated: 27-10-2021 23:15 IST | Created: 27-10-2021 23:15 IST
A stunning opening burst from seamer Ruben Trumpelmann and an unbeaten 32 by JJ Smit down the order helped Namibia secure a nervy four-wicket win over Scotland in their Group I encounter in Abu Dhabi on Wednesday. Set a modest 110 for victory, Namibia made heavy weather of the chase, losing wickets at key moments on a tricky pitch before Smit and David Wiese (16) did just enough to get them over the line with five balls to spare.

It was Scotland's second straight defeat following their crushing loss to Afghanistan on Monday https://www.reuters.com/article/uk-cricket-t20worldcup-afg-sco/cricket-afghanistans-mujeeb-and-rashid-destroy-scotland-in-sharjah-romp-idUKKBN2HF1TH, effectively ending their hopes of making the semi-finals with New Zealand, India and Pakistan still to come. Scotland could never really recover after left-arm quick Trumpelmann (3-17) ripped their top-order with three wickets in the first over of the innings. Wiese (1-22) later removed Craig Wallace (4) as Scotland ended the powerplay on 22-4.

Michael Leask (44) briefly threatened to salvage the innings but had his stumps rattled by Smit (1-20) just as he was preparing to mount a late assault before Chris Greaves (25) made sure that Scotland crossed the 100-run mark, finishing on 109-8. Namibia next face Afghanistan in Abu Dhabi on Sunday, while Scotland take on New Zealand in Dubai on Nov. 3.

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Missing the mark on e-cigarettes risks imperilling the fight against smoking

With Elections Approaching, a Better Future for Iraq?

