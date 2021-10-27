UP: Five taken into custody for 'indecent' remarks against Indian cricket team
In a Hindi tweet on Wednesday, the UP Police said, After the T-20 World Cup match played between India and Pakistan on October 24, some anti-social elements used indecent words against the Indian team and there was a disruption of peace through anti-national remarks. In this context, as per reports gathered so far, five cases have been registered in Agra, Bareilly, Budaun and Sitapur and cases have been registered against seven persons, of which 5 have been taken into custody.
Five people have been taken into custody for allegedly using indecent language against the Indian cricket team after the T-20 World Cup match against Pakistan on October 24, the UP Police said on Wednesday. In a Hindi tweet on Wednesday, the UP Police said, ''After the T-20 World Cup match played between India and Pakistan on October 24, some anti-social elements used indecent words against the Indian team and there was a disruption of peace through anti-national remarks.'' ''In this context, as per reports gathered so far, five cases have been registered in Agra, Bareilly, Budaun and Sitapur and cases have been registered against seven persons, of which 5 have been taken into custody. Investigations are going on and based on evidence, further action will be taken,'' the tweet said.
