Soccer-Rayo Vallecano hand sloppy Barcelona second successive league defeat

A first-half strike from Radamel Falcao was enough to hand Rayo Vallecano a shock 1-0 win over Barcelona on Wednesday as the Catalans slumped to their second successive LaLiga defeat. Following their defeat by rivals Real Madrid over the weekend, Wednesday's result would have piled on even more pressure on coach Ronaldo Koeman as his side have won only two of their last seven league games and lie ninth in the standings with 15 points.

Colombian striker Falcao pounced in the 30th minute after Barca captain Sergio Busquets lost the ball in midfield and allowed Rayo to launch a quick counter-attack that led to the goal. After dribbling past Gerard Pique, Falcao finished off in style by finding the back of the net. Barca had a great chance to equalise in the 72nd minute but Rayo goalkeeper Stole Dimitrievski saved Memphis Depay's penalty strike.

The result preserved Rayo's unbeaten league run at home this season as they have now won all five of their matches in Estadio de Vallecas. They are fifth in LaLiga with 19 points from 11 games, only two behind surprise pace setters Sevilla, Real Betis and Real Sociedad.

