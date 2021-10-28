Left Menu

Cricket-Holder replaces injured McCoy in West Indies T20 World Cup squad

West Indies fast bowler Obel McCoy has been ruled out of the Twenty20 World Cup with a right shin injury, the country's cricket board (CWI) said on Wednesday.

Reuters | Updated: 28-10-2021 02:31 IST | Created: 28-10-2021 02:31 IST
Cricket-Holder replaces injured McCoy in West Indies T20 World Cup squad

West Indies fast bowler Obel McCoy has been ruled out of the Twenty20 World Cup with a right shin injury, the country's cricket board (CWI) said on Wednesday. McCoy, 24, played in the Group I opener against England last weekend but missed Tuesday's match against South Africa, with the defending champions suffering defeat on both occasions.

All-rounder Jason Holder, who was initially named as a travelling reserve for the tournament, will replace McCoy in the 15-man squad. Holder has 199 West Indies caps to his name, which includes 27 T20 internationals. "McCoy did really well in the T20Is earlier this year and adapted well in the opening match against England," CWI lead selector Roger Harper said in a statement.

"He was a key member of the bowling unit and it's unfortunate he won't be able to take any further part in the tournament. We wish him a speedy recovery and hope to see him back on the field ready to go again in the near future." Holder will be eligible for selection when West Indies take on Bangladesh in Sharjah on Friday.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Here's what's new in Microsoft Windows 10 KB5006738 update

Here's what's new in Microsoft Windows 10 KB5006738 update

 Global
2
CBI arrests six persons in connection with Rs 6,000 crore remittance scam in Bank of Baroda

CBI arrests six persons in connection with Rs 6,000 crore remittance scam in...

 India
3
Soccer-Cavallo becomes first active A-League player to come out as gay

Soccer-Cavallo becomes first active A-League player to come out as gay

 Australia
4
Axis Bank to elevate Rajiv Anand as Deputy Managing Director

Axis Bank to elevate Rajiv Anand as Deputy Managing Director

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Missing the mark on e-cigarettes risks imperilling the fight against smoking

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021