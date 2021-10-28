Left Menu

Soccer-Juventus slip to last-gasp defeat at home to Sassuolo

Juventus slipped to a shock 2-1 defeat at home to Sassuolo in Serie A on Wednesday, with Maxime Lopez's stoppage-time winner stunning Massimiliano Allegri's side. The hosts were well off the pace in the first half and fell behind to a fine team goal from Sassuolo two minutes before the break, with Davide Frattesi finishing well when put through on goal.

Reuters | Updated: 28-10-2021 02:35 IST | Created: 28-10-2021 02:33 IST
Soccer-Juventus slip to last-gasp defeat at home to Sassuolo
Representative Image Image Credit: Pixabay

Juventus slipped to a shock 2-1 defeat at home to Sassuolo in Serie A on Wednesday, with Maxime Lopez's stoppage-time winner stunning Massimiliano Allegri's side.

The hosts were well off the pace in the first half and fell behind to a fine team goal from Sassuolo two minutes before the break, with Davide Frattesi finishing well when put through on goal. Juve stepped it up in the second half with Juan Cuadrado having a powerful effort cleared off the line while Federico Chiesa also missed with a header.

The equaliser finally came when American Weston McKennie powered a header into the net in the 76th minute, much to the relief of everyone in the Juventus Stadium. Juve threw everything at Sassuolo to find a winner but they were caught on the break in the 95th minute as Lopez raced clear before lofting a fine finish into the net to secure victory.

The surprise defeat, Juve's first in 10 matches in all competitions, dropped Allegri's side to seventh in the standings with 15 points. They trail leaders AC Milan by 13 points after 10 games. Sassuolo climbed to ninth, a point adrift of Juve. "There are games that if you don't win you can't afford to lose," Allegri told DAZN. "A draw would have meant we extended the unbeaten run and we would not have lost twice at home (this season) already.

"We have to be realistic. We have to play in another way and be more careful, especially if you meet teams like Sassuolo." Elsewhere in Serie A on Wednesday, Atalanta remain in fifth after coming from behind to beat Sampdoria 3-1, while Antonin Barak's late penalty earned Hellas Verona a 1-1 draw at Udinese.

Allegri challenged his side to get among the goals against Sassuolo, with Juve having not scored more than once in a match in their previous five encounters. But even with forwards Alvaro Morata, Chiesa and Paulo Dybala all starting, they struggled to create many clear cut chances.

Dybala did almost break the deadlock with a fizzing strike from distance that clipped the outside of the post in the first half, before Frattesi made his moment count. Visiting goalkeeper Andrea Consigli was keeping Juve at bay, as were several last-ditch defensive interventions, before McKennie's first of the season levelled things up, on the end of a pinpoint Dybala cross.

Juve pressed for that winner but with everyone committed down the other end of the pitch, they were left short at the back as Sassuolo picked up their first-ever win in the Juventus Stadium thanks to Lopez's calm finish under pressure.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Here's what's new in Microsoft Windows 10 KB5006738 update

Here's what's new in Microsoft Windows 10 KB5006738 update

 Global
2
CBI arrests six persons in connection with Rs 6,000 crore remittance scam in Bank of Baroda

CBI arrests six persons in connection with Rs 6,000 crore remittance scam in...

 India
3
Soccer-Cavallo becomes first active A-League player to come out as gay

Soccer-Cavallo becomes first active A-League player to come out as gay

 Australia
4
Axis Bank to elevate Rajiv Anand as Deputy Managing Director

Axis Bank to elevate Rajiv Anand as Deputy Managing Director

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Missing the mark on e-cigarettes risks imperilling the fight against smoking

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021