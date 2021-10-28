Left Menu

Soccer-Playing in a trance, Gladbach secure historic win over Bayern

The Foals struck three times in the opening 21 minutes and added two more early in the second half to subject Bayern to their heaviest ever German Cup defeat. "We had a super start to the game and we were up 3-0 after just over 20 minutes," Germany international Hofmann said.

Borussia Moenchengladbach's stunning 5-0 victory over Bayern Munich in the German Cup second round on Wednesday was like playing in a trance, midfielder Jonas Hofmann said following their first ever win over them in the competition. The Foals struck three times in the opening 21 minutes and added two more early in the second half to subject Bayern to their heaviest ever German Cup defeat.

"We had a super start to the game and we were up 3-0 after just over 20 minutes," Germany international Hofmann said. "You have to earn it but everything fell into place tonight. "It was like in a trance but also exactly what we had set out to do. We defended superbly. It was very good."

The hosts never gave Bayern a chance, going in front after only 80 seconds. The Bavarian defence looked completely disoriented and a string of errors led to two more goals by the 21st minute. Gladbach could have added several more in an electric first half.

"If you are 3-0 behind after 20 minutes or so then it affects you mentally," Hofmann said. "Then even Bayern players are only human. We can pat ourselves on the back. You cannot hope for a better start than that against Bayern." The visitors never managed to get back into the game and when man-of-the-match Breel Embolo scored twice in six minutes early in the second half, it was lights out for Bayern.

"You dream sometimes of something like that," Gladbach sports director Max Eberl said. "But you do not ever think that it could actually become reality. "It is an historic performance. This evening will go into Gladbach's history books."

At the end of the game, the Bavarians were left trying to figure out what exactly had happened, given their dominant domestic and international performance so far this season. Sports director Hasan Salihamidzic said the absence of coach Julian Nagelsmann, who was at home following a positive test for COVID-19, played no part in the loss as they had easily won their previous two matches without him.

"We knew it would be tough here in Gladbach," Salihamidzic said. "But we did not expect such an evening. It is really difficult to explain what happened, to be honest. A collective blackout."

