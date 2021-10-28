Left Menu

Holder replaces injured McCoy in West Indies squad

PTI | Dubai | Updated: 28-10-2021 09:38 IST | Created: 28-10-2021 09:30 IST
All-rounder Jason Holder (file image) Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United Arab Emirates

All-rounder Jason Holder on Thursday replaced injured pacer Obed McCoy in the West Indies squad after the event technical committee of the T20 World Cup approved the change.

West Indies, who have lost both their matches, are scheduled to play Bangladesh in Sharjah on Friday.

''Holder, who has played 199 international matches including 27 T20Is, was named as a replacement after McCoy was ruled out due to a leg injury,'' an ICC release said.

''Holder was a reserve as per the allowance for teams to travel with extra players in view of COVID-19 quarantine requirements,'' it added.

The replacement of a player requires the approval of the event technical committee that consists of Chris Tetley (Head of Events, Chair), Clive Hitchcock (ICC Senior Cricket Operations Manager), Rahul Dravid and Dhiraj Malhotra (BCCI Representatives), Simon Doull and Ian Bishop (Independent Members).

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

