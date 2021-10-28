Left Menu

Rublev, Shapovalov advance to St. Petersburg quarterfinals

He will next face American player Sebastian Korda or Dutch qualifier Botic van de Zandschulp.The second-seeded Denis Shapovalov defeated Pablo Andujar 2-6, 6-3, 6-0 to set up a quarterfinal match against Jan-Lennard Struff. Khachanov defeated Adrian Mannarino of France 6-3, 6-3 and Cilic overcame Spanish player Albert Ramos-Vinolas 6-2, 6-3.

PTI | Stpetersburgh | Updated: 28-10-2021 09:45 IST | Created: 28-10-2021 09:39 IST
Rublev, Shapovalov advance to St. Petersburg quarterfinals
Image Credit: Flickr
  • Country:
  • United States

Home favorite Andrey Rublev reached the quarterfinals of the St. Petersburg Open with a 6-4, 6-4 win over Belarussian player Ilya Ivashka.

Rublev, the defending champion, saved all seven break points he faced to reach the quarterfinals at the event for the third time on Wednesday. He will next face American player Sebastian Korda or Dutch qualifier Botic van de Zandschulp.

The second-seeded Denis Shapovalov defeated Pablo Andujar 2-6, 6-3, 6-0 to set up a quarterfinal match against Jan-Lennard Struff. The German defeated the seventh-seeded Alexander Bublik 6-4, 6-3.

Russia's Karen Khachanov and Croatia's Marin Cilic also won Wednesday and will meet in an intriguing second-round match. Khachanov defeated Adrian Mannarino of France 6-3, 6-3 and Cilic overcame Spanish player Albert Ramos-Vinolas 6-2, 6-3.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Here's what's new in Microsoft Windows 10 KB5006738 update

Here's what's new in Microsoft Windows 10 KB5006738 update

 Global
2
CBI arrests six persons in connection with Rs 6,000 crore remittance scam in Bank of Baroda

CBI arrests six persons in connection with Rs 6,000 crore remittance scam in...

 India
3
Soccer-Cavallo becomes first active A-League player to come out as gay

Soccer-Cavallo becomes first active A-League player to come out as gay

 Australia
4
Axis Bank to elevate Rajiv Anand as Deputy Managing Director

Axis Bank to elevate Rajiv Anand as Deputy Managing Director

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Missing the mark on e-cigarettes risks imperilling the fight against smoking

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021