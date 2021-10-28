Left Menu

Barcelona sack Ronald Koeman as head coach

FC Barcelona has relieved Ronald Koeman of his duties as first-team coach.

ANI | Barcelona | Updated: 28-10-2021 09:40 IST | Created: 28-10-2021 09:40 IST
Former Barcelona manager Ronald Koeman (file image). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Spain

FC Barcelona has relieved Ronald Koeman of his duties as first-team coach. "The president of the club, Joan Laporta, informed him of the decision after the defeat against Rayo Vallecano," said the club in an official statement on Thursday.

Ronald Koeman will say goodbye to the squad later today at the Ciutat Esportiva. "FC Barcelona wishes to thank him for his service to the Club and wishes him all the best in his professional career," the statement further said.

Barcelona suffered a defeat against Rayo Vallecano on Wednesday and as a result, the side has slipped to ninth place in La Liga standings. The Dutchman was appointed as Barcelona manager in August 2020, taking over after Quique Setien had been asked to leave.

67 games in charge, Koeman had a record of 40 wins, 11 draws and 16 defeats. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

