Tennis-Just a matter of time before I break through, says Murray

Andy Murray said his defeat in the second round of the Vienna Open on Wednesday was just another bump in the road and the former world number one is convinced it is just a matter of time before he is going deep into tournaments and winning again.

Reuters | Updated: 28-10-2021 09:55 IST | Created: 28-10-2021 09:46 IST
Andy Murray (File photo) Image Credit: ANI

Andy Murray said his defeat in the second round of the Vienna Open on Wednesday was just another bump in the road and the former world number one is convinced it is just a matter of time before he is going deep into tournaments and winning again. Murray had secured his first win over a top 10 player in 14 months after beating Hubert Hurkacz in the opening round, but the 34-year-old failed to advance further as he was outplayed 6-3 6-4 by Spanish teenager Carlos Alcaraz.

Three-time Grand Slam champion Murray, who had hip surgeries in 2018 and 2019 and is currently ranked 156th, was also knocked out in the second round in Antwerp, third round at Indian Wells and second round in San Diego earlier this month. "I'm not going to keep losing in the second and third round of tournaments," said Murray.

"I will get better and I will improve and I will break through in one week, or two weeks, or a few months. It will happen. I obviously would like it to be happening quicker than what it is. "If I continue on that path and build up a little bit more consistency, be that little bit more clinical and a bit more ruthless, I will start winning more and have some deep runs, but it's tough."

Murray reached the third round at Wimbledon this year and suffered a first-round exit at the U.S. Open. He has not won a single's title since his 2019 triumph in Antwerp.

