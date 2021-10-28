Sports News Roundup: Qatar signs deal with Accor to manage World Cup fan accommodation; Baseball-Cleveland team sued by roller derby team over Guardians name change and more

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

Qatar signs deal with Accor to manage World Cup fan accommodation

Qatar has awarded Europe's largest hotel group Accor to manage apartments and villas that will house fans visiting Qatar during next year's World Cup, the Cup's organising committee said on Thursday. Qatar's Supreme Committee for Delivery & Legacy said in a statement it had signed an agreement with Accor to run operations and services across its host country real estate portfolio through the end of 2022.

Baseball-Cleveland team sued by roller derby team over Guardians name change

Major League Baseball's Cleveland Indians, which is changing its name to the Guardians, was sued for trademark infringement on Wednesday by a local roller derby team also named the Guardians. The lawsuit was filed three months after the Indians announced it would change its name following the 2021 season in response to years of pressure from Native American groups and human rights activists that viewed the Indians name used since 1915 as racist and degrading.

Cricket-De Kock apologises for BLM snub, says he will take a knee in future

Quinton de Kock has apologised for pulling out of Tuesday's Twenty20 World Cup match against the West Indies after rejecting a Cricket South Africa (CSA) directive that players must "take a knee" in support of the Black Lives Matter movement before the game. De Kock, who has revealed he has mixed-race family, said he meant no disrespect and "would love nothing more than to play cricket for my country again" in a statement released via CSA on Thursday.

Esports talent in S.Korea gets boost from big business, easing of gaming ban

South Korean teenager Yoon Ki-chan gets just three hours of sleep a day but spends more than three times that playing online games - with the blessing of his parents and teachers - as he dreams of becoming a top pro-League of Legends player. Yoon and his peers are the next generations of gamers in South Korea, a fast-growing esports powerhouse whose players have won Riot Games' League of Legends World Championship six times since the most-watched esports event began in 2011.

NFL-Attorneys, hitting back at commissioner, say ex-Washington Football employees want report made public

Attorneys for 40 former Washington Football Team employees said on Wednesday their clients want the findings of an independent investigation into their ex-employer made public, hitting back at comments by National Football League Commissioner Roger Goodell. The NFL fined the team $10 million in July after the investigation, which included interviews with more than 150 individuals, showed widespread bullying and sexual harassment.

Baseball-Astros win first World Series home game in four years

The Houston Astros won a World Series game at Minute Maid Park for the first time in four years on Wednesday after beating the Atlanta Braves 7-2 in Game Two, leaving the best-of-seven Series tied at 1-1. The Astros had last won a World Series home game on Oct. 29 2017 when they beat the Los Angeles Dodgers in Game 5 on their way to their only championship.

NHL roundup: Panthers roll past Bruins to remain unbeaten

The Florida Panthers -- off to the best seven-game start in franchise history -- defeated the visiting Boston Bruins 4-1 on Wednesday night in Sunrise, Fla. Florida (7-0-0) got one goal each from Mason Marchment, Eetu Luostarinen, Anthony Duclair and Owen Tippett (empty net). The Panthers also benefited from Sergei Bobrovsky's 30 saves, three assists from Gustav Forsling and two assists from Sam Reinhart.

ATP roundup: Denis Shapovalov rallies in St. Petersburg

No. 2 seed Denis Shapovalov of Canada was on upset alert before recovering for a 2-6, 6-3, 6-0 second-round win over Spain's Pablo Andujar on Wednesday at the St. Petersburg Open in Russia. Eight of Shapovalov's 11 aces came over the second and third sets. He dominated the deciding set, winning 72 percent of his return points and only losing 10 points overall.

NBA roundup: Thunder shock Lakers with 26-point comeback

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander scored 27 points to help the host Oklahoma City Thunder rally from 26 down to beat the Los Angeles Lakers 123-115 on Wednesday night. The comeback matched the largest in Thunder history and helped the team claim its first win of the season despite several late miscues.

NHL-Beach says he is 'John Doe' in Blackhawks sexual assault investigation

Kyle Beach said on Wednesday he is the player who raised sexual assault allegations against a Chicago Blackhawks coach in 2010, following the release of a report into the incident by the National Hockey League. Beach was referred to as "John Doe" in the report released on Tuesday, which found the Blackhawks had failed to act on his allegations that video coach Brad Aldrich had sexually assaulted the then 20-year-old during the 2010 Stanley Cup playoffs.

