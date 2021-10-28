Left Menu

Olympics-IOC to make decision on weightlifting and boxing 'as soon as possible'

The International Olympic Committee (IOC) will make a decision as early as possible on whether boxing and weightlifting will be at the Paris 2024 Games, president Thomas Bach said on Thursday. "We are quite concerned because in these two federations there are problems of good governance and that is why we are currently monitoring them very closely," Bach told French sports daily L'Equipe.

"We will make a decision as soon as possible in the interest of the athletes." Both sports have been struggling with governance problems and their participation in the next Summer Games is hanging in the balance.

Last month, an independent investigation commissioned by boxing's governing body AIBA revealed that a bout manipulation system existed at the 2016 Rio Olympics. About weightlifting, Bach said earlier this year that "with regard of good governance I think we still need to see a culture change in this international federation".

