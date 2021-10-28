Soccer-Barcelona hires Barjuan as interim coach to replace Koeman
Barcelona Football Club said on Thursday it had hired Sergi Barjuan as interim coach to replace Dutch coach Ronald Koeman, who was fired Wednesday evening.
Barjuan was the coach of Barcelona's 'B' team until now.
