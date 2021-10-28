Left Menu

BBL: Melbourne Stars sign English batter Joe Clarke

Melbourne Stars on Thursday announced the signing of English batter Joe Clarke for the Big Bash League (BBL) season.

ANI | Melbourne | Updated: 28-10-2021 18:56 IST | Created: 28-10-2021 18:56 IST
BBL: Melbourne Stars sign English batter Joe Clarke
Melbourne Stars Logo (Image: Melbourne Stars' Twitter). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Australia

Melbourne Stars on Thursday announced the signing of English batter Joe Clarke for the Big Bash League (BBL) season. Melbourne Stars said the 25-year-old right-hander is familiar with BBL following a previous stint with the Perth Scorchers.

Clarke said he was excited about the opportunity to play again in the BBL and at the MCG. "I'm pretty excited about coming down to Melbourne for the Australian summer and getting involved at the Stars," Clarke said in a statement.

"The Stars are known for the quality players that are involved so it was a pretty simple decision for me to commit to this summer and play in front of all the fans in green. I know Melbourne has been through a tough 18 months with COVID so I'm looking forward to being part of the fun that is ahead this summer," he added. In June, Clarke smashed 136 off 95 deliveries in a T20 Cup match against Northamptonshire.

Melbourne Stars BBL Head Coach David Hussey said Clarke's versatility would be valuable. "It's well known in the UK how talented Joe is and we want his time with the Stars to hopefully lead to even bigger things in the future for him," Hussey said.

"He'll be a great fit for our batting line up. He's a really clean striker of the ball and has scored consistently in the competitions he's played in the last couple of years. Joe also gives us an option with the wicketkeeping gloves so all those elements will be beneficial for our team shape," he added. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Here's what's new in Microsoft Windows 10 KB5006738 update

Here's what's new in Microsoft Windows 10 KB5006738 update

 Global
2
CBI arrests six persons in connection with Rs 6,000 crore remittance scam in Bank of Baroda

CBI arrests six persons in connection with Rs 6,000 crore remittance scam in...

 India
3
Soccer-Cavallo becomes first active A-League player to come out as gay

Soccer-Cavallo becomes first active A-League player to come out as gay

 Australia
4
Axis Bank to elevate Rajiv Anand as Deputy Managing Director

Axis Bank to elevate Rajiv Anand as Deputy Managing Director

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Missing the mark on e-cigarettes risks imperilling the fight against smoking

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021