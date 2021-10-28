CRPF, SAI, RSPB, Sashastra Seema Bal book semifinals berths

Steel Plants Sports Board and Sashastra Seema Bal were among the big winners on the sixth day of the 1st Hockey India senior women inter-department national championship here.

In the day's opener, Steel Plants Sports Board beat Defence Accounts Sports Control Board 15-0 in Pool A. Raju Ranwa (2', 8', 24. 56'), Manisha Dhawal (11', 17', 41') and Geeta Rani (21', 30', 33') scored hat tricks in a demolition job, where as many as seven Steel Plants Sports Board players -- captain Mamta Bhatt (2'), Umra (13', 58'), Amrit Pal Kaur (35'), Karishma Nayak (45') registered on the scoresheet. The victory saw SPSB finish third in the pool table and narrowly miss out on a semifinal berth. In Pool A's second game, Railway Sports Promotion Board went in as favourites, looking to cement their top position in the group, and the players did not disappoint. Preeti Dubey's five-goal performance (25', 40', 58', 59', 60'), Priyanka Wankhede (9', 23'), Punam Barla (34', 58'), Ritu (4'), Devika Sen (11'), Birajini Ekka (35'), Amrinder Kaur (38'), Bramhacharimayum Sarita Devi (43'), Anupa Barla (51') and Karishma Yadav (56') saw them comfortably crush UCO Bank Women's Hockey Academy 16-0. Dubey's five strikes also meant she replaced Sports Authority Of India's Manisha Chauhan at the top of the scoring charts, with 12 goals from four games. Railway Sports Promotion Board ended up top of Pool A, unbeaten and with a perfect record. Sports Authority Of India will join them from the group in the semifinals. Pool B's first encounter of the day was a must win for both sides, with Sashastra Seema Bal looking to consolidate second place and Central Secretariat Central Civil Services Cultural And Sports Board hoping to pip them at the post. In the end, Sashastra Seema Bal triumphed 7-3 to book their place in the semifinals. Association of Indian Universities forfeited their Pool B game against Tamil Nadu Police, who were awarded a 5-0 win by default.

