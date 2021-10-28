Left Menu

Dinesh Karthik, wife Dipika Pallikal blessed with twins

Indian wicketkeeper batter Dinesh Karthik on Wednesday announced the birth of his twin boys on social media.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 28-10-2021 20:02 IST | Created: 28-10-2021 20:01 IST
Indian batter Dinesh Karthik and wife Dipika Pallikal posing with their new born twins (Photo/ Dinesh Karthik- Twitter). Image Credit: ANI
"And just like that 3 became 5 Dipika and I have been blessed with two beautiful baby boys Kabir Pallikal Karthik Zian Pallikal Karthik and we could not be happier," tweeted Karthik. Recently, Dinesh Karthik played in the Indian Premier League (IPL) for the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in UAE. His side reached the finals of the tournament, where they faced defeat against the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) by 27 runs. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

