Dinesh Karthik, wife Dipika Pallikal blessed with twins
Indian wicketkeeper batter Dinesh Karthik on Wednesday announced the birth of his twin boys on social media.
- Country:
- India
Indian wicketkeeper batter Dinesh Karthik on Wednesday announced the birth of his twin boys on social media. Sharing the good news with his fans, the batter posted a picture with his wife Dipika Pallikal and their newborns on Twitter.
"And just like that 3 became 5 Dipika and I have been blessed with two beautiful baby boys Kabir Pallikal Karthik Zian Pallikal Karthik and we could not be happier," tweeted Karthik. Recently, Dinesh Karthik played in the Indian Premier League (IPL) for the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in UAE. His side reached the finals of the tournament, where they faced defeat against the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) by 27 runs. (ANI)
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Chennai Super Kings
- Indian
- Dinesh Karthik
- Karthik
ALSO READ
Twitter testing easier method to switch to your reverse-chronological feed
Kolkata Knight Riders beat Delhi Capitals by 3 wickets in second IPL qualifier, set up title clash with Chennai Super Kings.
Twitter trying out in-conversation ad format
Focus on freedoms in Slovenia triggers EU Twitter spat
Focus on freedoms in Slovenia triggers EU Twitter spat