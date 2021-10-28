Left Menu

ECB vows to conduct 'thorough and fair' investigation in Azeem Rafiq's racism allegations

The England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) on Thursday said it will conduct a "thorough" investigation into allegations of racism made by cricketer Azeem Rafiq.

ANI | London | Updated: 28-10-2021 20:06 IST | Created: 28-10-2021 20:06 IST
ECB Logo. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

The England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) on Thursday said it will conduct a "thorough" investigation into allegations of racism made by cricketer Azeem Rafiq. The Yorkshire County Cricket Club (YCCC) in September this year had said Rafiq, during his first spell as a player at YCCC, was the victim of racial harassment and bullying.

"The ECB has this afternoon received a copy of the Report carried out on behalf of Yorkshire CCC into the allegations made by Azeem Rafiq, together with assurances from the Club to cooperate fully with the ongoing regulatory process," the ECB said in a statement. "This is a matter with many serious allegations at its heart and the ECB's regulatory team will now consider the Report as part of its investigation. We anticipate that it will take time for the regulatory process to reach its conclusion, but it is imperative that this is completed thoroughly and with fairness to all involved," it added.

In September 2020, the Yorkshire Club received a number of allegations of racism made by former player Azeem Rafiq spanning back to 2008. The Club then launched a full investigation. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

