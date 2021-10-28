Tennis-Clinical Raducanu beats Bogdan to reach Transylvania Open quarter-finals
Ana was a great opponent," Raducanu said after the match. I'm taking some learnings from every match I play. I still don't think I'm the finished product yet." Raducanu, who announced herself on the grandest stage when she claimed the Flushing Meadows title as a qualifier last month, added that she has gifted her U.S. Open trophy to the Lawn Tennis Association (LTA).
U.S. Open champion Emma Raducanu eased into the Transylvania Open quarter-finals with a controlled 6-3 6-4 win over home favourite Ana Bogdan in the second round on Thursday. Raducanu followed up her maiden WTA Tour win over Polona Hercog -- a battling three-set victory on Tuesday -- with a much improved performance against Bogdan and looked steady on serve, winning 87.5% of her first serve points.
"It was so good to play a Romanian here. All the volunteers who go into making this tournament possible, we really appreciate their support. Ana was a great opponent," Raducanu said after the match. "It's definitely taking me some time to find my feet still. I'm taking some learnings from every match I play. I still don't think I'm the finished product yet."
Raducanu, who announced herself on the grandest stage when she claimed the Flushing Meadows title as a qualifier last month, added that she has gifted her U.S. Open trophy to the Lawn Tennis Association (LTA). "I just thought the LTA had done so much for me and I just wanted them to have it as a sign for everything they had done for me. It's a little gift," the British number one said.
Raducanu will next face 19-year-old Ukrainian Marta Kostyuk.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Meadows
- Tour
- U.S.
- Polona Hercog
- Emma Raducanu
- Raducanu
- British
- Marta Kostyuk
- Ukrainian
- Romanian
- Bogdan
ALSO READ
EU to unveil measures to ease British goods flow to N. Ireland
EU to propose easing checks on British trade to N. Ireland
Desperate British pig farmers tell Johnson: Ease immigration rules
Veer Savarkar never apologised to British: Sanjay Raut
Baghel: Savarkar worked on British agenda of 'divide and rule' post jail release