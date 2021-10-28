Rugby-England prop Genge happy to be working with mentor Cockerill again
England prop Ellis Genge is looking forward to working with mentor Richard Cockerill once again as part of the national team set-up ahead of the autumn internationals against Tonga, Australia and South Africa.
England prop Ellis Genge is looking forward to working with mentor Richard Cockerill once again as part of the national team set-up ahead of the autumn internationals against Tonga, Australia and South Africa. Genge, who has had a superb start to the domestic season with Leicester Tigers, was signed by Cockerill in 2016 when he was director of rugby at the club. Cockerill joined the England staff as a forwards coach last month.
"It's good (working with Cockerill). He's a little bit different to when I had him at Leicester, but the difference between club and international is a big jump," Genge, 26, told reporters on Thursday. "He was a big pillar in my career, the one who brought me into the Leicester environment and treated me so well. If it wasn't for him I probably wouldn't be sat here."
England, who finished a disappointing fifth in the Six Nations, kick off the autumn series against Tonga on Nov. 6, before facing Australia (Nov. 13) and South Africa (Nov. 20). Eddie Jones' 34-man squad are currently in a training camp in Jersey, with Genge adding that the mood amongst the players was upbeat following a series of unconventional training exercises earlier in the week.
The squad were split into teams and asked to swim a large paddle board more than 700 metres out to sea and back again, in a challenge designed to test them physically and mentally, focusing on their strategic communication skills. "I'm a terrible swimmer so I was very pessimistic going into it but coming out the other end I got a big endorphin hit from winning so I guess there are no negatives to come from it," said Genge.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Six Nations
- Richard
- Leicester
- South Africa
- England
- Tonga
- Jersey
- Australia
ALSO READ
Climate change: England must 'adapt or die,' agency warns
Hungary fans clash with police during World Cup Qualifier against England; one arrested
WC 2022 Qualifiers: England held by Hungary, Sweden leapfrog Spain to go top of Group B
England players consider taking the knee at T20 World Cup: Jordan
Fan unrest as Hungary draws at England; Poland walks off