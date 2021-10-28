Left Menu

Rugby-England prop Genge happy to be working with mentor Cockerill again

England prop Ellis Genge is looking forward to working with mentor Richard Cockerill once again as part of the national team set-up ahead of the autumn internationals against Tonga, Australia and South Africa.

Reuters | Updated: 28-10-2021 21:26 IST | Created: 28-10-2021 21:18 IST
Rugby-England prop Genge happy to be working with mentor Cockerill again

England prop Ellis Genge is looking forward to working with mentor Richard Cockerill once again as part of the national team set-up ahead of the autumn internationals against Tonga, Australia and South Africa. Genge, who has had a superb start to the domestic season with Leicester Tigers, was signed by Cockerill in 2016 when he was director of rugby at the club. Cockerill joined the England staff as a forwards coach last month.

"It's good (working with Cockerill). He's a little bit different to when I had him at Leicester, but the difference between club and international is a big jump," Genge, 26, told reporters on Thursday. "He was a big pillar in my career, the one who brought me into the Leicester environment and treated me so well. If it wasn't for him I probably wouldn't be sat here."

England, who finished a disappointing fifth in the Six Nations, kick off the autumn series against Tonga on Nov. 6, before facing Australia (Nov. 13) and South Africa (Nov. 20). Eddie Jones' 34-man squad are currently in a training camp in Jersey, with Genge adding that the mood amongst the players was upbeat following a series of unconventional training exercises earlier in the week.

The squad were split into teams and asked to swim a large paddle board more than 700 metres out to sea and back again, in a challenge designed to test them physically and mentally, focusing on their strategic communication skills. "I'm a terrible swimmer so I was very pessimistic going into it but coming out the other end I got a big endorphin hit from winning so I guess there are no negatives to come from it," said Genge.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Here's what's new in Microsoft Windows 10 KB5006738 update

Here's what's new in Microsoft Windows 10 KB5006738 update

 Global
2
CBI arrests six persons in connection with Rs 6,000 crore remittance scam in Bank of Baroda

CBI arrests six persons in connection with Rs 6,000 crore remittance scam in...

 India
3
Soccer-Cavallo becomes first active A-League player to come out as gay

Soccer-Cavallo becomes first active A-League player to come out as gay

 Australia
4
Axis Bank to elevate Rajiv Anand as Deputy Managing Director

Axis Bank to elevate Rajiv Anand as Deputy Managing Director

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Missing the mark on e-cigarettes risks imperilling the fight against smoking

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021