Sri Lanka score 154/6 against Australia
PTI | Dubai | Updated: 28-10-2021 21:24 IST | Created: 28-10-2021 21:24 IST
- Country:
- United Arab Emirates
Sri Lanka made 154 for six against Australia in a Super 12 match of the T20 World Cup here on Thursday.
Kusal Perera and Charith Asalanka scored 35 each while Bhanuka Rajapaksa provided the big hits towards the end of the innings, remaining unbeaten on 33 off 26 balls.
Brief scores: Sri Lanka 154/6 in 20 overs (Kusal Perera 35, Charith Asalanka 35; Adam Zampa 2/12, Mitchell Starc 2/27).
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
