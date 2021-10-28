Left Menu

Sri Lanka score 154/6 against Australia

PTI | Dubai | Updated: 28-10-2021 21:24 IST | Created: 28-10-2021 21:24 IST
Sri Lanka score 154/6 against Australia
Sri Lanka made 154 for six against Australia in a Super 12 match of the T20 World Cup here on Thursday.

Kusal Perera and Charith Asalanka scored 35 each while Bhanuka Rajapaksa provided the big hits towards the end of the innings, remaining unbeaten on 33 off 26 balls.

Brief scores: Sri Lanka 154/6 in 20 overs (Kusal Perera 35, Charith Asalanka 35; Adam Zampa 2/12, Mitchell Starc 2/27).

