Left Menu

Scoreboard: Australia versus Sri Lanka

PTI | Dubai | Updated: 28-10-2021 22:12 IST | Created: 28-10-2021 22:12 IST
Scoreboard: Australia versus Sri Lanka
  • Country:
  • United Arab Emirates

Scoreboard of Sri Lanka's innings against Australia in the T20 World Cup here on Thursday.

Sri Lanka innings: Pathum Nissanka c Warner b Cummins 7 Kusal Perera b Starc 35 Asalanka c Steven Smith b Zampa 35 Avishka Fernando c Steven Smith b Zampa 4 B Rajapaksa not out 33 W Hasaranga c Wade b Starc 4 Shanaka c Wade b Cummins 12 C Karunaratne not out 9 Extras (lb 4, w 10, nb 1) 15 Total (6 wickets, 20 overs) 154 Fall of Wickets 15-1, 78-2, 86-3, 90-4, 94-5, 134-6 Bowlers: Mitchell Starc 4-0-27-2, Josh Hazlewood 4-0-26-0, Pat Cummins 4-0-34-2, Glenn Maxwell 1-0-16-0, Marcus Stoinis 3-0-35-0, Adam Zampa 4-0-12-2. More PTI BS BS

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Here's what's new in Microsoft Windows 10 KB5006738 update

Here's what's new in Microsoft Windows 10 KB5006738 update

 Global
2
CBI arrests six persons in connection with Rs 6,000 crore remittance scam in Bank of Baroda

CBI arrests six persons in connection with Rs 6,000 crore remittance scam in...

 India
3
Soccer-Cavallo becomes first active A-League player to come out as gay

Soccer-Cavallo becomes first active A-League player to come out as gay

 Australia
4
Axis Bank to elevate Rajiv Anand as Deputy Managing Director

Axis Bank to elevate Rajiv Anand as Deputy Managing Director

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Missing the mark on e-cigarettes risks imperilling the fight against smoking

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021