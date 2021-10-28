Left Menu

Leicestershire rope in Afghanistan batter Rahmanullah Gurbaz for 2022 T20 Blast

Leicestershire County Cricket Club on Thursday announced the signing of Afghanistan batter Rahmanullah Gurbaz for the 2022 T20 Blast campaign.

ANI | Leicestershire | Updated: 28-10-2021 22:16 IST | Created: 28-10-2021 22:16 IST
Leicestershire rope in Afghanistan batter Rahmanullah Gurbaz for 2022 T20 Blast
Rahmanullah Gurbaz (Photo/ICC Twitter). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

Leicestershire County Cricket Club on Thursday announced the signing of Afghanistan batter Rahmanullah Gurbaz for the 2022 T20 Blast campaign. Gurbaz is currently at the ICC T20 World Cup and scored a 37-ball 46 in the comprehensive victory over Scotland on Monday, including four sixes.

Having made his T20I debut at the tender age of 17, his stats at the top of the order are remarkable having scored almost 500 runs at an average of 35.14 and with a best of 87. "It has always been my dream to play county cricket. I can't wait to join the Foxes at the Uptonsteel County Ground and from the moment I heard that there was interest, it was an easy decision to make," Gurbaz said in a statement.

Gurbaz joins fellow Afghanistan international Naveen Ul-Haq as a Running Fox for the 2022 year. "Naveen spoke so highly of the Club and I was desperate to be part of that and show the fans what I can do," said Gurbaz.

Foxes Head Coach Paul Nixon was delighted to see Gurbaz join his international teammate in Leicestershire. "We have been keeping a very close eye on Rahmanullah [Gurbaz] for a couple of years now. Rahmanullah is one of the most exciting young players in the modern game, his 360-degree clean power hitting ability is to be marvelled at," said Nixon. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Here's what's new in Microsoft Windows 10 KB5006738 update

Here's what's new in Microsoft Windows 10 KB5006738 update

 Global
2
CBI arrests six persons in connection with Rs 6,000 crore remittance scam in Bank of Baroda

CBI arrests six persons in connection with Rs 6,000 crore remittance scam in...

 India
3
Soccer-Cavallo becomes first active A-League player to come out as gay

Soccer-Cavallo becomes first active A-League player to come out as gay

 Australia
4
Axis Bank to elevate Rajiv Anand as Deputy Managing Director

Axis Bank to elevate Rajiv Anand as Deputy Managing Director

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Missing the mark on e-cigarettes risks imperilling the fight against smoking

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021