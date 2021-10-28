Cricket-Bangladesh need Windies win to kick-start World Cup campaign says Nurul

Bangladesh will go into their must-win Super 12 match in the Twenty20 World Cup against champions West Indies believing a first win would provide the spark needed to kick-start their campaign, wicketkeeper-batter Nurul Hasan said on Thursday.

Bangladesh lost to Sri Lanka and England in their first two matches and another defeat on Friday will all but end their hopes of advancing to the semi-finals from Group One, which also includes Australia and South Africa. Twice champions West Indies have also suffered heavy defeats by England and South Africa and will be desperate to keep their hopes alive in their title defence.

"We have often seen in the past that the Bangladesh team always bounces back from tough times. We are just waiting for a good result," Nurul told reporters on the eve of the clash in Sharjah. "Tomorrow's match is very important for us and we are all ready to give our 100%."

In recent years Bangladesh have had strong results against the Caribbean side in white-ball cricket. In T20 internationals, West Indies and Bangladesh shared the honours in six matches played in 2018 but the South Asian side have won their last three series in 50-overs cricket.

"It gives us confidence," Nurul said. "We are of course on the back foot after losing our first two matches. But we feel that our remaining matches will get easier if we can beat West Indies. The entire team will get energised."

