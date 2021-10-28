Australia beat Sri Lanka by seven wickets
Australia beat Sri Lanka by seven wickets in a Super 12 match of the T20 World Cup here on Thursday.
Australia beat Sri Lanka by seven wickets in a Super 12 match of the T20 World Cup here on Thursday.
Kusal Perera and Charith Asalanka scored 35 each while Bhanuka Rajapaksa provided the big hits towards the end of the innings, remaining unbeaten on 33 off 26 balls as Sri Lanka made 154 for six.
Australia chased down the target in 17 overs with opener David Warner smashing 65 off 42 balls. Brief scores: Sri Lanka 154/6 in 20 overs (Kusal Perera 35, Charith Asalanka 35; Adam Zampa 2/12, Mitchell Starc 2/27). Australia 155/3 in 17 overs (David Warner 65; Wanindu Hasarang 2/22). Australia won by 7 wickets.
