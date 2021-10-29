Left Menu

Soccer-Atletico held by lowly Levante

The result left Atletico in sixth place with 19 points from 10 games, five adrift of surprise leaders Real Sociedad. Winless Levante chalked up their sixth draw of the season to move onto six points.

Atletico Madrid conceded a last-minute penalty as they were held to a 2-2 draw by struggling Levante in LaLiga on Thursday. Diego Simeone's men were on course to grab all three points after going 2-1 ahead following substitute Matheus Cunha's stunning 76th minute strike.

But for the second time on Thursday, Atletico surrendered their lead through a penalty, following a handball by Renan Lodi. Enis Bardhi converted his second spot kick of the game in the 90th-minute to hand 19th-placed Levante a share of the points.

Antoine Griezmann scored his first league goal of the season with a header to give Atletico the lead in the 12th minute. The result left Atletico in sixth place with 19 points from 10 games, five adrift of surprise leaders Real Sociedad.

Winless Levante chalked up their sixth draw of the season to move onto six points.

