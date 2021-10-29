Left Menu

World records set by Chepngetich and Niyonsaba ratified by World Athletics

The world records set by Ruth Chepngetich and Francine Niyonsaba have been ratified, the world athletics announced on Thursday.

ANI | Monte-Carlo | Updated: 29-10-2021 08:00 IST | Created: 29-10-2021 08:00 IST
World records set by Chepngetich and Niyonsaba ratified by World Athletics
Ruth Chepngetich. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Monaco

The world records set by Ruth Chepngetich and Francine Niyonsaba have been ratified, the world athletics announced on Thursday. Chepngetich, the world marathon champion, clocked a world record of 1:04:02 when winning at the N Kolay Istanbul Half Marathon, a World Athletics Elite Label road race, on April 4.

The Kenyan won by 38 seconds, while Yalemzerf Yehualaw and two-time world 5000m champion Hellen Obiri both finished inside 65 minutes. Chepngetich's winning time of 1:04:02 broke the previous record of 1:04:31 that had been set by Ethiopia's Ababel Yeshaneh in Ras Al Khaimah on February 21, 2020. Chepngetich's record was recently broken by Ethiopia's Letesenbet Gidey, who won in Valencia last weekend with 1:02:52 - a mark that is pending ratification.

Francine Niyonsaba capped her 2021 track campaign with a 2000m victory and world record at the Continental Tour Gold meeting in Zagreb on September 14. The distance runner from Burundi crossed the line in 5:21.56. Her winning time took more than two seconds off the previous record that had been set indoors by Ethiopia's Genzebe Dibaba in Sabadell on February 7, 2017. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
UCO Bank logs multi-fold jump in Q2 profit at Rs 205 cr

UCO Bank logs multi-fold jump in Q2 profit at Rs 205 cr

 India
2
Science News Roundup: Harvard's modern-day Darwin warns against humanity's downward slope; DNA from Sitting Bull's hair confirms living great-grandson's ancestry and more

Science News Roundup: Harvard's modern-day Darwin warns against humanity's d...

 Global
3
Google commits $1.5 million to expand media literacy in South East Asia

Google commits $1.5 million to expand media literacy in South East Asia

 Indonesia
4
Health News Roundup: Singapore looking into unusual surge after record COVID-19 cases; U.S. CDC panel to discuss COVID-19 shots for younger kids on Nov. 2 and more

Health News Roundup: Singapore looking into unusual surge after record COVID...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Missing the mark on e-cigarettes risks imperilling the fight against smoking

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021