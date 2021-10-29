Left Menu

NHL-Panthers coach Quenneville resigns amid Blackhawks sexual assault investigation fallout

The report released on Tuesday said Blackhawks President John McDonough was aware of the allegations that former video coach Brad Aldrich sexually assaulted a player during the 2010 Stanley Cup playoffs, while Quenneville was coach, but did not want the negative publicity. Chicago won the Cup that year, and twice more with Quenneville as head coach.

Reuters | Updated: 29-10-2021 08:26 IST | Created: 29-10-2021 08:26 IST
NHL-Panthers coach Quenneville resigns amid Blackhawks sexual assault investigation fallout

Florida Panthers head coach Joel Quenneville resigned on Thursday after an independent report found that his former team, the Chicago Blackhawks, failed to act on allegations of sexual assault made by a former player against a coach in 2010. The report released on Tuesday said Blackhawks President John McDonough was aware of the allegations that former video coach Brad Aldrich sexually assaulted a player during the 2010 Stanley Cup playoffs, while Quenneville was coach, but did not want the negative publicity.

Chicago won the Cup that year, and twice more with Quenneville as head coach. He joined the Panthers in 2019. Kyle Beach said on Wednesday he was the player who brought forward the sexual assault allegations.

In the report, Aldrich stated that the encounter was entirely consensual. "It should go without saying that the conduct described in that report is troubling and inexcusable," Panthers President and CEO Matt Caldwell said in a statement.

"No one should ever have to endure what Kyle Beach experienced during, and long after, his time in Chicago. "Quite simply, he was failed."

Quenneville, who met with NHL Commissioner Gary Bettman on Thursday, said in a statement: "My former team the Blackhawks failed Kyle and I own my share of that. "I want to reflect on how all of this happened and take the time to educate myself on ensuring hockey spaces are safe for everyone."

Bettman said he believed there was "no need for any further action by the NHL" regarding Quenneville at this time. "Should he wish to re-enter the league in some capacity in the future, I will require a meeting with him in advance in order to determine the appropriate conditions under which such new employment might take place."

A memo from Bettman addressed to NHL teams circulated on social media on Thursday in which the commissioner instructed all players and personnel across the league to "immediately report" conduct that is "clearly inappropriate, unlawful or demonstrably abusive or that may violate the league's policies." CBC News reported this week that Kevin Cheveldayoff, an assistant general manager with Chicago in 2010 and current general manager of the Winnipeg Jets, is expected to meet with Bettman on Monday.

In a statement on Twitter earlier on Thursday, Beach offered thanks for the "endless love and support" he received this week. "Although the results of the private investigation have been released, and the Blackhawks have apologised, my battle is really just beginning as the Blackhawks continue to attempt to destroy my case in court," Beach also said.

Beach has filed a lawsuit against the team. The Blackhawks said in a statement they will "engage in good faith efforts to fairly resolve these matters to rectify the harm" Beach suffered.

TRENDING

1
UCO Bank logs multi-fold jump in Q2 profit at Rs 205 cr

UCO Bank logs multi-fold jump in Q2 profit at Rs 205 cr

 India
2
Science News Roundup: Harvard's modern-day Darwin warns against humanity's downward slope; DNA from Sitting Bull's hair confirms living great-grandson's ancestry and more

Science News Roundup: Harvard's modern-day Darwin warns against humanity's d...

 Global
3
Google commits $1.5 million to expand media literacy in South East Asia

Google commits $1.5 million to expand media literacy in South East Asia

 Indonesia
4
Health News Roundup: Singapore looking into unusual surge after record COVID-19 cases; U.S. CDC panel to discuss COVID-19 shots for younger kids on Nov. 2 and more

Health News Roundup: Singapore looking into unusual surge after record COVID...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Missing the mark on e-cigarettes risks imperilling the fight against smoking

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021