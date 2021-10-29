Euro 2022: Hosts England to kick off campaign against Austria

Left Menu

UEFA Women's Euro 2022 hosts England will open the tournament against Austria at Old Trafford and also meet Norway and Northern Ireland in Group A after the draw was made at Victoria Warehouse in Greater Manchester on Thursday.

ANI | Manchester | Updated: 29-10-2021 08:31 IST | Created: 29-10-2021 08:31 IST
Women's Euro 2022 trophy (Photo: Twitter/UEFA Women's EURO 2022). Image Credit: ANI
UEFA Women's Euro 2022 hosts England will open the tournament against Austria at Old Trafford and also meet Norway and Northern Ireland in Group A after the draw was made at Victoria Warehouse in Greater Manchester on Thursday. Also in the draw -- which was made by Camille Abily, Karen Carney, Ruben Dias, Juan Mata, Anja Mittag, Katrine Pedersen, Lotta Schelin and Kelly Smith -- holders the Netherlands were placed in Group C with Sweden, Russia and Switzerland.

Germany, whose 22-year reign as champions was ended in 2017, will start their bid to regain the trophy against the team that beat them in that quarter-final, Denmark, in Group B, which also contains Spain and Finland. France are in Group D with Italy, Belgium and Iceland, The schedule from July 6 to 31, 2022 will be confirmed shortly.

England, Austria and Northern Ireland are all set to face each other before the tournament begins in World Cup qualifying. The hosts will kick off the tournament against Austria at Old Trafford on July 6 while the final will be played at Wembley on July 31. All the matches of the showpiece will be held in Brighton, Leigh, London, Manchester, Milton Keynes, Rotherham, Sheffield and Southampton. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

