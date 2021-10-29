Left Menu

Soccer-Ajax goalkeeper Onana returns to first-team training

Ajax Amsterdam goalkeeper Andre Onana has returned to first-team training after Maarten Stekelenburg was ruled out for the rest of the season with injury, the Dutch club said on Thursday. But we shouldn't be naive either," coach Erik ten Hag said in a club statement https://english.ajax.nl/articles/andre-onana-resumes-first-team-training.

Reuters | Updated: 29-10-2021 08:32 IST | Created: 29-10-2021 08:32 IST
Soccer-Ajax goalkeeper Onana returns to first-team training

Ajax Amsterdam goalkeeper Andre Onana has returned to first-team training after Maarten Stekelenburg was ruled out for the rest of the season with injury, the Dutch club said on Thursday. European soccer's governing body UEFA handed Onana a year-long ban in February for violating doping rules https://www.reuters.com/article/soccer-onana-ban-idINKBN2A51IL but the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) reduced https://www.reuters.com/article/uk-soccer-onana-ban-idUKKCN2DM1NO the suspension to nine months following an appeal.

Onana, whose ban ends on Nov. 4, was allowed to resume first-team training in September but the club placed him in the Under-23 squad. The 25-year-old has been linked with a move to several clubs, including Inter Milan and Arsenal, with the Cameroon international's contract with Ajax set to expire next summer.

"Nobody is happy with the situation created by the suspension. But we shouldn't be naive either," coach Erik ten Hag said in a club statement https://english.ajax.nl/articles/andre-onana-resumes-first-team-training. "Andre is a fantastic keeper who has meant a lot to Ajax and he is fit. From the beginning of September he can train at Ajax again and he does that every day with full dedication.

"It is important for Ajax that we have a deep and good selection at our disposal, there is room for Andre in that." Ajax are top of the Eredivisie with 25 points from 10 matches and play at Heracles on Saturday.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
UCO Bank logs multi-fold jump in Q2 profit at Rs 205 cr

UCO Bank logs multi-fold jump in Q2 profit at Rs 205 cr

 India
2
Science News Roundup: Harvard's modern-day Darwin warns against humanity's downward slope; DNA from Sitting Bull's hair confirms living great-grandson's ancestry and more

Science News Roundup: Harvard's modern-day Darwin warns against humanity's d...

 Global
3
Google commits $1.5 million to expand media literacy in South East Asia

Google commits $1.5 million to expand media literacy in South East Asia

 Indonesia
4
Health News Roundup: Singapore looking into unusual surge after record COVID-19 cases; U.S. CDC panel to discuss COVID-19 shots for younger kids on Nov. 2 and more

Health News Roundup: Singapore looking into unusual surge after record COVID...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Missing the mark on e-cigarettes risks imperilling the fight against smoking

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021