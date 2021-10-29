Left Menu

Soccer-Two-legged semis introduced for A-League playoffs

Australia's A-League has introduced two-legged semi-finals for the championship playoffs for the 2021-22 season with the aim of giving more of an advantage to the teams that finish first and second in the league after the regular season.

Reuters | Sydney | Updated: 29-10-2021 09:31 IST | Created: 29-10-2021 09:31 IST
Soccer-Two-legged semis introduced for A-League playoffs
  • Country:
  • Australia

Australia's A-League has introduced two-legged semi-finals for the championship playoffs for the 2021-22 season with the aim of giving more of an advantage to the teams that finish first and second in the league after the regular season. In line with Australia's other football codes, the A-League championship title is decided by a final after a sometimes convoluted playoff series featuring the top six team in the regular season standings.

The top two have always enjoyed some advantage over the other four teams in the playoffs, but A-League boss Greg O’Rourke said the two-legged semi-finals will further incentivise a high finish. "The new format rewards the sides that finish first and second by eliminating the one-off semi-finals, and it rewards the fans who we know love finals football," O'Rourke said in a news release.

The A-League's fixture list for the 2021-22 season was also announced on Friday with champions Melbourne City hosting Brisbane Roar in the opening match on Nov. 19. The four-week playoffs will commence in early May with the "Grand Final" scheduled for May 28.

After the last two seasons were heavily disrupted by the COVID-19 pandemic, hopes are high that borders coming down between states and crowds returning to sporting events will allow a more settled campaign. In pursuit of that, the start of the season was pushed back from Oct. 30 but even still, the first six rounds will be played in two conferences with six teams staying in New South Wales and six competing around Victoria, South Australia and Queensland. "This season is a landmark moment for football in Australia," O'Rourke added.

"After the excitement of last season generated by a new wave of Australian talent, we think the new campaign promises to deliver even more captivating drama for supporters and viewers."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
UCO Bank logs multi-fold jump in Q2 profit at Rs 205 cr

UCO Bank logs multi-fold jump in Q2 profit at Rs 205 cr

 India
2
Science News Roundup: Harvard's modern-day Darwin warns against humanity's downward slope; DNA from Sitting Bull's hair confirms living great-grandson's ancestry and more

Science News Roundup: Harvard's modern-day Darwin warns against humanity's d...

 Global
3
Google commits $1.5 million to expand media literacy in South East Asia

Google commits $1.5 million to expand media literacy in South East Asia

 Indonesia
4
Health News Roundup: Singapore looking into unusual surge after record COVID-19 cases; U.S. CDC panel to discuss COVID-19 shots for younger kids on Nov. 2 and more

Health News Roundup: Singapore looking into unusual surge after record COVID...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Missing the mark on e-cigarettes risks imperilling the fight against smoking

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021