Left Menu

Soccer-Chelsea's Pulisic back in training ahead of Newcastle trip

Chelsea forward Christian Pulisic has returned to training ahead of Saturday's Premier League trip to Newcastle United, the London club said on Thursday. Chelsea are top of the Premier League with 22 points from nine matches, one point ahead of Liverpool.

Reuters | Updated: 29-10-2021 09:35 IST | Created: 29-10-2021 09:35 IST
Soccer-Chelsea's Pulisic back in training ahead of Newcastle trip

Chelsea forward Christian Pulisic has returned to training ahead of Saturday's Premier League trip to Newcastle United, the London club said on Thursday. Pulisic suffered an ankle injury while playing for the United States during the international break last month and the 23-year-old has not featured for Chelsea since their 3-0 win over Crystal Palace in their league opener on Aug. 14.

Defensive midfielder N'Golo Kante and defenders Andreas Christensen and Cesar Azpilicueta, who all missed Wednesday's League Cup win over Southampton, also returned to training. Chelsea are top of the Premier League with 22 points from nine matches, one point ahead of Liverpool.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
UCO Bank logs multi-fold jump in Q2 profit at Rs 205 cr

UCO Bank logs multi-fold jump in Q2 profit at Rs 205 cr

 India
2
Science News Roundup: Harvard's modern-day Darwin warns against humanity's downward slope; DNA from Sitting Bull's hair confirms living great-grandson's ancestry and more

Science News Roundup: Harvard's modern-day Darwin warns against humanity's d...

 Global
3
Google commits $1.5 million to expand media literacy in South East Asia

Google commits $1.5 million to expand media literacy in South East Asia

 Indonesia
4
Health News Roundup: Singapore looking into unusual surge after record COVID-19 cases; U.S. CDC panel to discuss COVID-19 shots for younger kids on Nov. 2 and more

Health News Roundup: Singapore looking into unusual surge after record COVID...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Missing the mark on e-cigarettes risks imperilling the fight against smoking

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021