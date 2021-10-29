Left Menu

Rohan Jaitley to retain DDCA presidency; Siddharth Verma upstages Vinod Tihara for secy's post

Rohan Jaitley defeated senior advocate Vikas Singh by a massive margin to be re-elected as president of the Delhi and Districts Cricket Association DDCA while former state Chief Minister late Sahib Singh Vermas youngest son and first-class player Siddharth Verma claimed the secretarys post.Siddharth defeated the corruption-tainted Vinod Tihara for the position.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 29-10-2021 10:06 IST | Created: 29-10-2021 09:56 IST
Rohan Jaitley to retain DDCA presidency; Siddharth Verma upstages Vinod Tihara for secy's post
DDCA logo Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Rohan Jaitley defeated senior advocate Vikas Singh by a massive margin to be re-elected as president of the Delhi and Districts Cricket Association (DDCA) while former state Chief Minister late Sahib Singh Verma's youngest son and first-class player Siddharth Verma claimed the secretary's post.

Siddharth defeated the corruption-tainted Vinod Tihara for the position. The counting concluded well after Thursday midnight.

Gautam Gambhir's maternal uncle Pawan Ghulati will be the new treasurer of DDCA.

Former BCCI acting president CK Khanna's wife Shashi Khanna retained her vice-president's post.

For the president's post, Jaitley got 1658 votes while Singh could only get 662.

It was the second time that Singh encountered a humiliating defeat for the president's post. Last time, Singh had lost to senior journalist Rajat Sharma. However, the biggest upset was Verma, who fought as an independent candidate and upstaged the notorious Tihara by 618 votes.

Verma, who got 1322 votes to Tihara's 704, is a former Railways and Delhi cricketer.

The other tainted candidate Rakesh Bansal, younger brother of former BCCI vice-president Sneh Bansal, finished a distant third in the election for the secretary's post, polling in just 248 votes.

''It is a great victory for me personally. I would like to extend all my co-operation towards Rohan and work for the betterment of Delhi cricket. I have been a cricketer and working for their cause would be a priority,'' Verma, a former DDCA senior selector and BCCI sub-committee member, told PTI.

It was learnt that Tihara and his supporters left the Feroz Shah Kotla premises once they knew that they wouldn't be able to surpass Verma.

For the treasurer's post, it was a walk in the park for Ghulati, who is an advocate himself and has been a close ally of the late Arun Jaitley.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
UCO Bank logs multi-fold jump in Q2 profit at Rs 205 cr

UCO Bank logs multi-fold jump in Q2 profit at Rs 205 cr

 India
2
Science News Roundup: Harvard's modern-day Darwin warns against humanity's downward slope; DNA from Sitting Bull's hair confirms living great-grandson's ancestry and more

Science News Roundup: Harvard's modern-day Darwin warns against humanity's d...

 Global
3
Google commits $1.5 million to expand media literacy in South East Asia

Google commits $1.5 million to expand media literacy in South East Asia

 Indonesia
4
Health News Roundup: Singapore looking into unusual surge after record COVID-19 cases; U.S. CDC panel to discuss COVID-19 shots for younger kids on Nov. 2 and more

Health News Roundup: Singapore looking into unusual surge after record COVID...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Missing the mark on e-cigarettes risks imperilling the fight against smoking

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021