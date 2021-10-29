Left Menu

T20 WC: Warner tries to emulate Ronaldo by removing Coca-Cola bottles during presser

Australia batter David Warner channelled his inner Cristiano Ronaldo as he removed Coca-Cola bottles off the table during the post-match press conference on Thursday after the team's resounding win against Sri Lanka in the ongoing ICC Men's T20 World Cup.

ANI | Dubai | Updated: 29-10-2021 10:27 IST | Created: 29-10-2021 10:27 IST
T20 WC: Warner tries to emulate Ronaldo by removing Coca-Cola bottles during presser
David Warner in the post-match presser (Photo: ICC). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United Arab Emirates

Australia batter David Warner channelled his inner Cristiano Ronaldo as he removed Coca-Cola bottles off the table during the post-match press conference on Thursday after the team's resounding win against Sri Lanka in the ongoing ICC Men's T20 World Cup. Before the commencement of the presser, David Warner removed the Coca-Cola bottles off the table and then he asked, "Can I remove this?".

In reply, he was told to put them back, to which he responded, "If it is good for Cristiano, it's good enough for me." Notably, Cristiano Ronaldo did the same thing in a pre-match conference of Portugal's Euro 2020 opener against Hungary where he removed the two bottles of Coca-Cola displayed on the table during the event and urged people to drink water.

Warner silenced his critics with style on Thursday as he notched an important half-century in Australia's win over Sri Lanka. Under the microscope after a lean run, Warner was back to his best against Sri Lanka, making 65 off 42 to help give Australia a second win on the bounce in their Super 12 group in the ICC Men's T20 World Cup.

The opener had posted scores of 0, 2, 0, 1 and 14 heading into this match across various T20 levels but revealed after the game he thought talk of him being out of form was premature. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
UCO Bank logs multi-fold jump in Q2 profit at Rs 205 cr

UCO Bank logs multi-fold jump in Q2 profit at Rs 205 cr

 India
2
Science News Roundup: Harvard's modern-day Darwin warns against humanity's downward slope; DNA from Sitting Bull's hair confirms living great-grandson's ancestry and more

Science News Roundup: Harvard's modern-day Darwin warns against humanity's d...

 Global
3
Google commits $1.5 million to expand media literacy in South East Asia

Google commits $1.5 million to expand media literacy in South East Asia

 Indonesia
4
Health News Roundup: Singapore looking into unusual surge after record COVID-19 cases; U.S. CDC panel to discuss COVID-19 shots for younger kids on Nov. 2 and more

Health News Roundup: Singapore looking into unusual surge after record COVID...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Missing the mark on e-cigarettes risks imperilling the fight against smoking

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021