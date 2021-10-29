Left Menu

Baseball-PETA wants to see pitchers warm-up in the arm barn, not bullpen

As baseball fans get ready for Game Three of the World Series, PETA has called on Major League Baseball to use the term 'arm barn' instead of 'bullpen', which the animal rights group says mocks "the misery of sensitive animals".

Reuters | Updated: 29-10-2021 12:20 IST | Created: 29-10-2021 12:05 IST
Baseball-PETA wants to see pitchers warm-up in the arm barn, not bullpen
Representative Image Image Credit: Pixabay

As baseball fans get ready for Game Three of the World Series, PETA has called on Major League Baseball to use the term 'arm barn' instead of 'bullpen', which the animal rights group says mocks "the misery of sensitive animals". The area where relief pitchers warm up before entering a game is known as the bullpen but PETA said the term also refers to the "holding area where terrified bulls are kept before slaughter".

"Words matter, and baseball's 'bullpens' devalue talented players and mock the misery of sensitive animals," the group said in a statement on Thursday. "PETA is encouraging Major League Baseball (MLB) coaches, announcers, players, and fans to change up their language and embrace the 'arm barn' instead."

PETA's request comes a day before Friday's World Series game between the Atlanta Braves and Houston Astros at Truist Park, with the series, tied 1-1.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
UCO Bank logs multi-fold jump in Q2 profit at Rs 205 cr

UCO Bank logs multi-fold jump in Q2 profit at Rs 205 cr

 India
2
Science News Roundup: Harvard's modern-day Darwin warns against humanity's downward slope; DNA from Sitting Bull's hair confirms living great-grandson's ancestry and more

Science News Roundup: Harvard's modern-day Darwin warns against humanity's d...

 Global
3
Google commits $1.5 million to expand media literacy in South East Asia

Google commits $1.5 million to expand media literacy in South East Asia

 Indonesia
4
Health News Roundup: Singapore looking into unusual surge after record COVID-19 cases; U.S. CDC panel to discuss COVID-19 shots for younger kids on Nov. 2 and more

Health News Roundup: Singapore looking into unusual surge after record COVID...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Missing the mark on e-cigarettes risks imperilling the fight against smoking

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021