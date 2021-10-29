Left Menu

Paris Masters: Murray gets wild card into main draw, alongside Gasquet

Former world number one Andy Murray will be in the main draw at the next week's Paris Masters 1000 after being handed a wildcard into the event on Thursday.

ANI | Paris | Updated: 29-10-2021 12:08 IST | Created: 29-10-2021 12:08 IST
Paris Masters: Murray gets wild card into main draw, alongside Gasquet
Andy Murray. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • France

Former world number one Andy Murray will be in the main draw at the next week's Paris Masters 1000 after being handed a wildcard into the event on Thursday. The decision to give Murray the wildcard was made by national director of tennis Nicolas Escude, French Tennis Federation president Gilles Moretton and tournament director Guy Forget.

Apart from Murray, home favourites Richard Gasquet, Pierre-Hugues Herbert and Arthur Rinderknech were handed spots in the main draw. The main draw of the Paris Masters will take place at 12:00 (CET) this Saturday at the Accor Arena. The draw for the qualifying competition, to be held this coming Saturday and Sunday, will take place Friday evening.

The 2016 Paris Masters champion was last seen on court during his defeat against Spaniard Carlos Alcaraz in the second round of the Erste Bank Open on Wednesday. The 18-year-old Alcaraz exacted revenge over the former World No. 1, 6-3, 6-4, after falling to him earlier this month in Indian Wells. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
UCO Bank logs multi-fold jump in Q2 profit at Rs 205 cr

UCO Bank logs multi-fold jump in Q2 profit at Rs 205 cr

 India
2
Science News Roundup: Harvard's modern-day Darwin warns against humanity's downward slope; DNA from Sitting Bull's hair confirms living great-grandson's ancestry and more

Science News Roundup: Harvard's modern-day Darwin warns against humanity's d...

 Global
3
Google commits $1.5 million to expand media literacy in South East Asia

Google commits $1.5 million to expand media literacy in South East Asia

 Indonesia
4
Health News Roundup: Singapore looking into unusual surge after record COVID-19 cases; U.S. CDC panel to discuss COVID-19 shots for younger kids on Nov. 2 and more

Health News Roundup: Singapore looking into unusual surge after record COVID...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Missing the mark on e-cigarettes risks imperilling the fight against smoking

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021