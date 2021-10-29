Left Menu

763 days later, Australian men''s soccer team plays at home

The team has six matches remaining, with four of those scheduled to be played in Australia.Australia is in second place in Group B behind Saudi Arabia, which has won all four matches in this round.

PTI | Sydney | Updated: 29-10-2021 12:52 IST | Created: 29-10-2021 12:32 IST
763 days later, Australian men''s soccer team plays at home
Representative Images Image Credit: Pixbay
  • Country:
  • Australia

The Australian men's soccer team will play its first home match in more than two years — 763 days to be exact — when the Socceroos take on Saudi Arabia in a World Cup qualifier on Nov. 11.

Football Australia confirmed on Friday the match will be played at Western Sydney Stadium in Parramatta and with 75% capacity — about 22,000 spectators — allowed in.

It will be Australia's first home match since Oct. 10, 2019, when coach Graham Arnold's side defeated Nepal in Canberra before the COVID pandemic hit about four months later.

The Nepal match remains the only game Australia has played on home soil in its 2022 World Cup qualifying campaign so far with 11 of 12 matches played outside the country. The team has six matches remaining, with four of those scheduled to be played in Australia.

Australia is in second place in Group B behind Saudi Arabia, which has won all four matches in this round. The Socceroos lost their perfect record with a 2-1 loss to Japan on Oct. 12.

Australia will play its second match of November's FIFA international window at home against China on Nov. 16, with a venue to be determined along with those against Vietnam on Jan. 27 and against Japan on March 24.

The Socceroos also have away matches against Oman on Jan. 31 and against Saudi Arabia on Feb. 28.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
UCO Bank logs multi-fold jump in Q2 profit at Rs 205 cr

UCO Bank logs multi-fold jump in Q2 profit at Rs 205 cr

 India
2
Science News Roundup: Harvard's modern-day Darwin warns against humanity's downward slope; DNA from Sitting Bull's hair confirms living great-grandson's ancestry and more

Science News Roundup: Harvard's modern-day Darwin warns against humanity's d...

 Global
3
Google commits $1.5 million to expand media literacy in South East Asia

Google commits $1.5 million to expand media literacy in South East Asia

 Indonesia
4
Health News Roundup: Singapore looking into unusual surge after record COVID-19 cases; U.S. CDC panel to discuss COVID-19 shots for younger kids on Nov. 2 and more

Health News Roundup: Singapore looking into unusual surge after record COVID...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Missing the mark on e-cigarettes risks imperilling the fight against smoking

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021