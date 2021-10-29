Left Menu

Draw for Futsal Club Championship 2021-22 announced

The draw for the inaugural edition of the Futsal Club Championship 2021-22 was conducted over video conferencing on Thursday.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 29-10-2021 13:15 IST | Created: 29-10-2021 13:15 IST
Draw for Futsal Club Championship 2021-22 announced
AIFF logo. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The draw for the inaugural edition of the Futsal Club Championship 2021-22 was conducted over video conferencing on Thursday. The draw ceremony was preceded by a meeting of the All India Football Federation's (AIFF) Futsal and Beach Soccer Committee. The committee observed a one-minute silence as a mark of respect to Committee Deputy Chairman Lavino J Rebello.

"This is a path-breaking moment in Indian Futsal. It is something that we would have done a couple of years earlier, had COVID not hit us. However, this is a great start to Futsal in India, and I wish all the clubs good luck," said AIFF General Secretary Kushal Das in an official AIFF release. Following the Futsal and Beach Soccer Committee Meeting, the Futsal Club Championship draw was conducted at the Football House in New Delhi, with representatives from all the clubs witnessing the draw via video conferencing.

The groupings for the Futsal Club Championship 2021-22 are; Group A: Chanmari Zothan Futsal, Super Strikers FC, Baroda FC, Mohammedan SC. Group B: Kuppuraj FC, Speed Force FC, Sporting Clube de Goa, Bengaluru FC. Group C: Telongjem FC, Delhi FC, Niaw Wasa United Sports & Cultural Club, TRAU FC. Group D: Real Kashmir FC, Classic Football Academy, Mangal Club, Sudeva Delhi FC. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
UCO Bank logs multi-fold jump in Q2 profit at Rs 205 cr

UCO Bank logs multi-fold jump in Q2 profit at Rs 205 cr

 India
2
Science News Roundup: Harvard's modern-day Darwin warns against humanity's downward slope; DNA from Sitting Bull's hair confirms living great-grandson's ancestry and more

Science News Roundup: Harvard's modern-day Darwin warns against humanity's d...

 Global
3
Google commits $1.5 million to expand media literacy in South East Asia

Google commits $1.5 million to expand media literacy in South East Asia

 Indonesia
4
Health News Roundup: Singapore looking into unusual surge after record COVID-19 cases; U.S. CDC panel to discuss COVID-19 shots for younger kids on Nov. 2 and more

Health News Roundup: Singapore looking into unusual surge after record COVID...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Missing the mark on e-cigarettes risks imperilling the fight against smoking

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021