Left Menu

Gangjee in joint sixth on Japan Tour event

Indian golfer Rahil Gangjee, who needed to play well in the last few events to keep his card, followed his first round 64 with a 72 to be 6-under and T-6 at the ISPS Handa Gatsun to tobase tournament here.The leader after two rounds was Yuta Uetake of Japan with 65-68, while Scott Vincent 66-68 and Tomoya Ikemura 68-66 are tied second.Playing in his fourth year on Japan Tour, Gangjee made a great start on the first day at Miho GC with eight birdies and a bogey to score 64 and led the field.

PTI | Tokyo | Updated: 29-10-2021 13:41 IST | Created: 29-10-2021 13:41 IST
Gangjee in joint sixth on Japan Tour event
  • Country:
  • Japan

Indian golfer Rahil Gangjee, who needed to play well in the last few events to keep his card, followed his first round 64 with a 72 to be 6-under and T-6 at the ISPS Handa Gatsun to tobase tournament here.

The leader after two rounds was Yuta Uetake of Japan with 65-68, while Scott Vincent (66-68) and Tomoya Ikemura (68-66) are tied second.

Playing in his fourth year on Japan Tour, Gangjee made a great start on the first day at Miho GC with eight birdies and a bogey to score 64 and led the field. “I owe all of this to Shaun. Thanks to Shaun, it worked as a magic,'' he said.

Gangjee has been having problems with his putting this season, and that has put him in 81st place on the Money List. He changed his putter two weeks ago at Bridgestone Open, but it didn't solve the problem and he missed the cut.

He went to JOYX Golf Club for past two weeks since he wasn't attending any tournaments, but that didn't help either. ''But somehow, a practice round with Shaun made miracles. My putting got really great,'' said Gangjee There are only six more tournaments left including JT Cup, which Gangjee still doesn't have the exemption of. He really needs to make good result this week. He earned multiple year Tour Card with his victory at 2018 Panasonic Open, but that will end this season.

''If I don't make my way up on the Money Rankings, I must face QT in December.'' PTI Corr PDS PDS PDS

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
UCO Bank logs multi-fold jump in Q2 profit at Rs 205 cr

UCO Bank logs multi-fold jump in Q2 profit at Rs 205 cr

 India
2
Science News Roundup: Harvard's modern-day Darwin warns against humanity's downward slope; DNA from Sitting Bull's hair confirms living great-grandson's ancestry and more

Science News Roundup: Harvard's modern-day Darwin warns against humanity's d...

 Global
3
Google commits $1.5 million to expand media literacy in South East Asia

Google commits $1.5 million to expand media literacy in South East Asia

 Indonesia
4
Health News Roundup: Singapore looking into unusual surge after record COVID-19 cases; U.S. CDC panel to discuss COVID-19 shots for younger kids on Nov. 2 and more

Health News Roundup: Singapore looking into unusual surge after record COVID...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Missing the mark on e-cigarettes risks imperilling the fight against smoking

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021