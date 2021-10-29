Gangjee in joint sixth on Japan Tour event

Indian golfer Rahil Gangjee, who needed to play well in the last few events to keep his card, followed his first round 64 with a 72 to be 6-under and T-6 at the ISPS Handa Gatsun to tobase tournament here.

The leader after two rounds was Yuta Uetake of Japan with 65-68, while Scott Vincent (66-68) and Tomoya Ikemura (68-66) are tied second.

Playing in his fourth year on Japan Tour, Gangjee made a great start on the first day at Miho GC with eight birdies and a bogey to score 64 and led the field. “I owe all of this to Shaun. Thanks to Shaun, it worked as a magic,'' he said.

Gangjee has been having problems with his putting this season, and that has put him in 81st place on the Money List. He changed his putter two weeks ago at Bridgestone Open, but it didn't solve the problem and he missed the cut.

He went to JOYX Golf Club for past two weeks since he wasn't attending any tournaments, but that didn't help either. ''But somehow, a practice round with Shaun made miracles. My putting got really great,'' said Gangjee There are only six more tournaments left including JT Cup, which Gangjee still doesn't have the exemption of. He really needs to make good result this week. He earned multiple year Tour Card with his victory at 2018 Panasonic Open, but that will end this season.

''If I don't make my way up on the Money Rankings, I must face QT in December.'' PTI Corr PDS PDS PDS

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)