Abu Dhabi T10: We stand good chance to play good cricket, says Deccan Gladiators David Wiese

Namibia all-rounder David Wiese during a virtual media conference on Thursday said that the Deccan Gladiators stand a good chance of winning the Abu Dhabi T10, which is set to begin on November 19.

ANI | Abu Dhabi | Updated: 29-10-2021 13:58 IST | Created: 29-10-2021 13:58 IST
Abu Dhabi T10 logo. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United Arab Emirates

Namibia all-rounder David Wiese during a virtual media conference on Thursday said that the Deccan Gladiators stand a good chance of winning the Abu Dhabi T10, which is set to begin on November 19. "We've got a well-balanced squad and we've got all our bases covered. And a lot of the players are playing in the ICC Men's T20 World Cup at the moment. I think we stand a good chance and if we can just go and play good cricket on the day, then anything can happen," said the all-rounder.

Wiese further added that the T10 format could be utilized to promote the game of cricket globally, "I think the Abu Dhabi T10 is a fantastic tournament to be involved in. You've got to upskill yourself as a player in T10. And I feel that the T10 format is a great opportunity to take the game to nations, where the game of cricket is just starting out. It's a great format to get people interested in the game and get the excitement going around the game." Abu Dhabi T10 will kick start from November 19 till December 4 at the Zayed Cricket Stadium in Abu Dhabi. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

