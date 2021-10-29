Left Menu

Mumbai City FC announce EA SPORTS as Official Partner

Indian Super League (ISL) Champions Mumbai City FC have announced an association with global gaming giant and creator of the world-renowned FIFA video game series, EA SPORTS as the Club's Official Partner, running through the end of the 2023-24 season.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 29-10-2021 15:07 IST | Created: 29-10-2021 15:07 IST
Mumbai City FC announce EA SPORTS as Official Partner
ISL logo. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Indian Super League (ISL) Champions Mumbai City FC have announced an association with global gaming giant and creator of the world-renowned FIFA video game series, EA SPORTS as the Club's Official Partner, running through the end of the 2023-24 season. As a part of the association with the Islanders, EA SPORTS brand marks will adorn the back of the shorts of the Mumbai City First Team and will feature on matchdays and at the Islanders' training facility at the Nagoa Village Panchayat Football Ground.

The announcement follows the recent news of EA SPORTS securing the official license to incorporate the Indian Super League, India's premier football competition, into FIFA 22. "We are delighted to welcome EA SPORTS to the Mumbai City family in this landmark moment for gaming in India. Our focus is to bring the fans closer to the club and through our partnership with EA SPORTS, our supporters will have more opportunities to engage with Mumbai City through the power of gaming, especially in times when our fans are unable to watch their favourite club play from the stands," said Kandarp Chandra, CEO of Mumbai City FC in an official release.

"By partnering with EA SPORTS, we aim to incorporate innovation and technology in our efforts to bring Mumbai City closer to wider audiences and football fans in India and across the globe. We look forward to working closely together on various initiatives over the next three seasons and provide our fans immersive and interactive experiences in the years to come," he added. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
UCO Bank logs multi-fold jump in Q2 profit at Rs 205 cr

UCO Bank logs multi-fold jump in Q2 profit at Rs 205 cr

 India
2
Science News Roundup: Harvard's modern-day Darwin warns against humanity's downward slope; DNA from Sitting Bull's hair confirms living great-grandson's ancestry and more

Science News Roundup: Harvard's modern-day Darwin warns against humanity's d...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: Singapore looking into unusual surge after record COVID-19 cases; U.S. CDC panel to discuss COVID-19 shots for younger kids on Nov. 2 and more

Health News Roundup: Singapore looking into unusual surge after record COVID...

 Global
4
Google commits $1.5 million to expand media literacy in South East Asia

Google commits $1.5 million to expand media literacy in South East Asia

 Indonesia

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Missing the mark on e-cigarettes risks imperilling the fight against smoking

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021