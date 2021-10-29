Left Menu

T20 World Cup: Bangladesh win toss, ask WI to bat

PTI | Sharjah | Updated: 29-10-2021 15:40 IST | Created: 29-10-2021 15:19 IST
T20 World Cup: Bangladesh win toss, ask WI to bat
Representative Image Image Credit: Twitter(@ICC)
  • Country:
  • United Arab Emirates

Bangladesh won the toss and elected to bowl against the West Indies in a crucial group 1 Super 12 match of the T20 World Cup here on Friday.

Bangladesh have made two changes with Taskin Ahmed and Soumya Sarkar replacing Nurul Hasan and Nasum Ahmed.

For West Indies, Roston Chase makes his international T20 debut while Jason Holder was also included in the playing XI. Lendl Simmons and Hayden Walsh miss out for the defending champions.

Both teams need a win to keep their semi-final hopes alive.

Teams: Bangladesh: Mohammad Naim, Liton Das(w), Shakib Al Hasan, Mushfiqur Rahim, Soumya Sarkar, Mahmudullah(c), Afif Hossain, Mahedi Hasan, Shoriful Islam, Mustafizur Rahman, Taskin Ahmed.

West Indies: Chris Gayle, Evin Lewis, Roston Chase, Nicholas Pooran (w), Shimron Hetmyer, Kieron Pollard(c), Andre Russell, Jason Holder, Dwayne Bravo, Akeal Hosein, Ravi Rampaul.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
UCO Bank logs multi-fold jump in Q2 profit at Rs 205 cr

UCO Bank logs multi-fold jump in Q2 profit at Rs 205 cr

 India
2
Science News Roundup: Harvard's modern-day Darwin warns against humanity's downward slope; DNA from Sitting Bull's hair confirms living great-grandson's ancestry and more

Science News Roundup: Harvard's modern-day Darwin warns against humanity's d...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: Singapore looking into unusual surge after record COVID-19 cases; U.S. CDC panel to discuss COVID-19 shots for younger kids on Nov. 2 and more

Health News Roundup: Singapore looking into unusual surge after record COVID...

 Global
4
Google commits $1.5 million to expand media literacy in South East Asia

Google commits $1.5 million to expand media literacy in South East Asia

 Indonesia

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Missing the mark on e-cigarettes risks imperilling the fight against smoking

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021