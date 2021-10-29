Left Menu

Bangladesh restrict West Indies to 142/7

PTI | Sharjah | Updated: 29-10-2021 18:11 IST | Created: 29-10-2021 17:33 IST
Bangladesh restrict West Indies to 142/7
Representative image Image Credit: Twitter(@ICC)
  • Country:
  • United Arab Emirates

West Indies posted 142 for seven after being sent into bat by Bangladesh in a Group 1 Super 12 match of the ICC T20 World Cup here on Friday.

Nicholas Pooran top-scored for West Indies with a 22-ball 40, while Roston Chase made 39.

Shoriful Islam (2/20), Mahedi Hasan (2/27), and Mustafizur Rahman (2/43) were the wicket-takers for Bangladesh.

Brief Scores: West Indies: 142 for 7 in 20 overs (Nicholas Pooran 40, Roston Chase 39; Shoriful Islam 2/20).

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
UCO Bank logs multi-fold jump in Q2 profit at Rs 205 cr

UCO Bank logs multi-fold jump in Q2 profit at Rs 205 cr

 India
2
Science News Roundup: Harvard's modern-day Darwin warns against humanity's downward slope; DNA from Sitting Bull's hair confirms living great-grandson's ancestry and more

Science News Roundup: Harvard's modern-day Darwin warns against humanity's d...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: Singapore looking into unusual surge after record COVID-19 cases; U.S. CDC panel to discuss COVID-19 shots for younger kids on Nov. 2 and more

Health News Roundup: Singapore looking into unusual surge after record COVID...

 Global
4
Google commits $1.5 million to expand media literacy in South East Asia

Google commits $1.5 million to expand media literacy in South East Asia

 Indonesia

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Missing the mark on e-cigarettes risks imperilling the fight against smoking

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021