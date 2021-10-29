Bangladesh restrict West Indies to 142/7
West Indies posted 142 for seven after being sent into bat by Bangladesh in a Group 1 Super 12 match of the ICC T20 World Cup here on Friday.
Nicholas Pooran top-scored for West Indies with a 22-ball 40, while Roston Chase made 39.
Shoriful Islam (2/20), Mahedi Hasan (2/27), and Mustafizur Rahman (2/43) were the wicket-takers for Bangladesh.
Brief Scores: West Indies: 142 for 7 in 20 overs (Nicholas Pooran 40, Roston Chase 39; Shoriful Islam 2/20).
