T20WC Scoreboard: West Indies vs Bangladesh

Scoreboard from the T20 World Cup match between West Indies and Bangladesh here on Friday.

West Indies: Chris Gayle b Mahedi Hasan 4 Evin Lewis c Mushfiqur Rahim b Mustafizur 6 Roston Chase b Shoriful Islam 39 Shimron Hetmyer c Soumya Sarkar b Mahedi Hasan 9 Kieron Pollard not out 14 Andre Russell run out (Taskin Ahmed) 0 Nicholas Pooran c Naim b Shoriful Islam 40 Dwayne Bravo c Soumya Sarkar b Mustafizur 1 Jason Holder not out 15 Extras: (B-1, LB-6, W-7) 14 Total:( For 7 wickets in 20 Overs) 142 Fall of wickets: 1-12, 2-18, 3-32, 4-62, 5-119, 6-119, 7-123. Bowling: Mahedi Hasan 4-0-27-2, Taskin Ahmed 4-0-17-0, Mustafizur Rahman 4-0-43-2, Shoriful Islam 4-0-20-2, Shakib Al Hasan 4-0-28-0.

