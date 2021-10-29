Left Menu

T20WC Scoreboard: West Indies vs Bangladesh

PTI | Sharjah | Updated: 29-10-2021 18:07 IST | Created: 29-10-2021 17:40 IST
T20WC Scoreboard: West Indies vs Bangladesh
Representative Image Image Credit: Wikipedia
  • Country:
  • United Arab Emirates

Scoreboard from the T20 World Cup match between West Indies and Bangladesh here on Friday.

West Indies: Chris Gayle b Mahedi Hasan 4 Evin Lewis c Mushfiqur Rahim b Mustafizur 6 Roston Chase b Shoriful Islam 39 Shimron Hetmyer c Soumya Sarkar b Mahedi Hasan 9 Kieron Pollard not out 14 Andre Russell run out (Taskin Ahmed) 0 Nicholas Pooran c Naim b Shoriful Islam 40 Dwayne Bravo c Soumya Sarkar b Mustafizur 1 Jason Holder not out 15 Extras: (B-1, LB-6, W-7) 14 Total:( For 7 wickets in 20 Overs) 142 Fall of wickets: 1-12, 2-18, 3-32, 4-62, 5-119, 6-119, 7-123. Bowling: Mahedi Hasan 4-0-27-2, Taskin Ahmed 4-0-17-0, Mustafizur Rahman 4-0-43-2, Shoriful Islam 4-0-20-2, Shakib Al Hasan 4-0-28-0.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
UCO Bank logs multi-fold jump in Q2 profit at Rs 205 cr

UCO Bank logs multi-fold jump in Q2 profit at Rs 205 cr

 India
2
Science News Roundup: Harvard's modern-day Darwin warns against humanity's downward slope; DNA from Sitting Bull's hair confirms living great-grandson's ancestry and more

Science News Roundup: Harvard's modern-day Darwin warns against humanity's d...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: Singapore looking into unusual surge after record COVID-19 cases; U.S. CDC panel to discuss COVID-19 shots for younger kids on Nov. 2 and more

Health News Roundup: Singapore looking into unusual surge after record COVID...

 Global
4
Google commits $1.5 million to expand media literacy in South East Asia

Google commits $1.5 million to expand media literacy in South East Asia

 Indonesia

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Missing the mark on e-cigarettes risks imperilling the fight against smoking

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021