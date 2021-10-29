Left Menu

USA names 15-player squad for women's World Cup qualifier

USA Cricket has named the 15-player squad that will travel to Zimbabwe for the ICC women's World Cup qualifier 2021.

ANI | Washington DC | Updated: 29-10-2021 18:14 IST | Created: 29-10-2021 18:14 IST
USA names 15-player squad for women's World Cup qualifier
USA women's cricket team (Image: USA Cricket's Twitter). Image Credit: ANI
USA Cricket has named the 15-player squad that will travel to Zimbabwe for the ICC women's World Cup qualifier 2021. USA Cricket said it will be the first 50-overs international cricket for USA women since the 2011 women's cricket World Cup qualifier in Bangladesh.

USA women's head coach, Julia Price gave eight debut caps across the week in Mexico as the USA took five wins from their six games to top the table with 10 points. In winning the tournament, the USA have taken the one qualification spot from the Americas region and will now advance to the ICC women's T20 World Cup Global qualifier in 2022.

"We are under no illusion as to the scale of the task that we have at hand in Zimbabwe, but also as to the scale of opportunity for our young squad to go and try to achieve something historic for American cricket," said Julia Price in a statement. "I was delighted with the full squad's efforts in Mexico and we are happy to progress to the Global Qualifier in Twenty20 but the 50 Overs challenge presents a different experience for us. We will be competing against no fewer than six ICC Full Members for the three places at the 2022 Women's Cricket World Cup.

"We know these teams will be stronger than anything the USA has faced previously. Still, we are relishing the chance of showing how good our young talent is, and being competitive," Price added. The ICC women's Cricket World Cup qualifier 2021 will be held in Zimbabwe from November 21 to December 5.

Team USA Women's Squad: Sindhu Srihasha (captain), Shebani Bhaskar (vice-captain), Akshatha Rao, Anika Kolan, Chetnaa Prasad, Gargi Bhogle, Geetika Kodali, Isani Vaghela, Lisa Ramjit, Mahika Kandanala, Moksha Chaudhary, Sara Farooq, Suhani Thadani, Tara Norris and Uzma Iftikar. (ANI)

