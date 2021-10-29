Left Menu

Cricket-England hope to send anti-discrimination message before Australia game

Reuters | Updated: 29-10-2021 18:36 IST | Created: 29-10-2021 18:36 IST
Cricket-England hope to send anti-discrimination message before Australia game

England are hopeful of sending out a strong message against all forms of discrimination before their Twenty20 World Cup meeting with Australia on Saturday, skipper Eoin Morgan said on Friday. England's players have taken a knee to show their support in the battle against racism before victories over West Indies and Bangladesh at the tournament so far.

British media reported that the International Cricket Council (ICC) had turned down England's request to wear special T-shirts displaying a message of unity before the Bangladesh match as it would go against kit regulations. "Certainly, from our side of things, not being allowed to have our moment of unity before a game is just something we've talked about during the two matches that we've played," Morgan told a news conference.

"Later this afternoon, we're going to talk about it again because if we're not allowed to take our stance against all discrimination, we need to try and find something else that makes a difference for this period of time." South Africa's Quinton de Kock apologised nL1N2RO0IC on Thursday for pulling out of their win over West Indies after rejecting a Cricket South Africa directive that players must take a knee in support of the 'Black Lives Matter' movement.

"We've talked about a collective message being powerful," Morgan said of England's plans. "We didn't want to commit to anything unless everybody wanted to do it because that's the best way to raise awareness, educate and have it come across as a powerful message.

"We're quite restricted as to what we can do in ICC events so there's a chance that might not happen." Morgan said he looked forward to a tough test against Australia, who have also won their opening two matches against South Africa and Sri Lanka.

"It's probably going to be one of our most difficult games of this group stage. Australia are a strong side," Morgan said. "Our level of performance and intensity has been very good and the challenge is to continue that for our next three games in pursuit of getting to that next stage."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
UCO Bank logs multi-fold jump in Q2 profit at Rs 205 cr

UCO Bank logs multi-fold jump in Q2 profit at Rs 205 cr

 India
2
Science News Roundup: Harvard's modern-day Darwin warns against humanity's downward slope; DNA from Sitting Bull's hair confirms living great-grandson's ancestry and more

Science News Roundup: Harvard's modern-day Darwin warns against humanity's d...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: Singapore looking into unusual surge after record COVID-19 cases; U.S. CDC panel to discuss COVID-19 shots for younger kids on Nov. 2 and more

Health News Roundup: Singapore looking into unusual surge after record COVID...

 Global
4
Google commits $1.5 million to expand media literacy in South East Asia

Google commits $1.5 million to expand media literacy in South East Asia

 Indonesia

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Missing the mark on e-cigarettes risks imperilling the fight against smoking

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021