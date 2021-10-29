French Open: Lakshya Sen loses to Heo Kwanghee in quarter-finals

Indian shuttler Lakshya Sen got defeated in the quarter-finals of the ongoing French Open on Friday. Playing at Court 2, Lakshya lost in straight sets against South Korea's Heo Kwanghee 15-21, 17-21.

Earlier in the tournament, shuttler Sameer Verma got retired hurt and bowed out of the tournament despite winning the first game with a scoreline of 21-16, 12-21. The Indian mix doubles pair of Ashwini Ponnappa and Satwiksairaj Rankireddy lost in the round of 16 match.

Playing at Court 4, the Indian pair lost against Indonesia's Praveen Jordan and Melati Daeva Oktavianti 21-15, 17-21, 19-21. The pair of Ponnappa and Satwik dominated the game in the first round but the Indonesian duo came back stronger in the second and the third round.

Later, India's ace shuttler PV Sindhu will be going against Thailand's Busanan Ongbamrungphan in the quarter-finals game of the French Open 2021. Sindhu on Thursday defeated Danish badminton player Line Christophersen. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)